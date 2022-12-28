All section
First-Of-Its-Kind! Vizag Railway Station Launches Sustainable Waste Management System To Reduce Carbon Footprint

Trending
First-Of-Its-Kind! Vizag Railway Station Launches Sustainable Waste Management System To Reduce Carbon Footprint

Jayali Wavhal

Writer: Jayali Wavhal

Andhra Pradesh,  28 Dec 2022 11:46 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

Creatives : Jayali Wavhal

ScrapQ, a startup company, was pulled in by Waltair Railway Division’s Environment and House Management Wing to install a waste management system at the Visakhapatnam railway station, coaching complex and its trains.

In a first, a railway station in India has collectively decided to install a sustainable waste management system by partnering with a private startup company. The contract for recycling dry waste at Visakhapatnam Railway Station has been given to ScrapQ, a novel startup venture focused on bettering the environment.

ScrapQ was pulled in by Waltair Railway Division's Environment and house management Wing to install a waste management system at the Visakhapatnam railway station, coaching complex and its trains.

Reducing Carbon Footprint Per Passenger

The project was officially unveiled on Monday at the train station by Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy, reported The Hindu. According to the DRM, the goal was to manage waste sustainably, maintain things in use for as long as possible, and reduce carbon footprints per passenger.

In order to collect recyclables produced in trains and at the Visakhapatnam railway station, ScrapQ will dispatch staff. Dustbins that are only designed to gather plastic bottles, plates, aluminium foil, plastic containers, forks, etc., will also be made available for waste collection.

Previous Awards For Vizag Railway Station

At present, Visakhapatnam railway station falls under the Waltair railway division under the east coast railway zone. In 2019, this railway station was awarded the 'good' certification by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) for the infrastructure that prioritised solid waste management, plastic waste management, wastewater management, recycling measures, biodegradable waste management, hazardous waste management, pollution control measures and green coverage.

The CPCB conducts regular inspections to grade railway stations on various parameters and score them out of 100 points. The ratings are divided into three categories: good for those scoring above 60, the average for those scoring between 40 to 50, and below average for those scoring less than 40.

Vizag is one of the five railway stations across the country to receive a 'good' certification. The other four railway stations are Jaipur in Rajasthan, Mysuru in Karnataka, Bilaspur in Chhatisgarh and Vadodara in Gujarat.

Also Read: Building Greener World! Indian Railways Bags 9 Awards For Efforts Towards Energy Conservation

Writer : Jayali Wavhal
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
Creatives : Jayali Wavhal
