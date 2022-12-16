Building Greener World! Indian Railways Bags 9 Awards For Efforts Towards Energy Conservation

The Indian Railways has bagged nine National Energy Conservation Awards for 2022, with South Central Railways clinching first and second prizes in the railway station category. The first prize was awarded to Kacheguda station in Telangana, and the second to Andhra Pradesh's Guntakal railway station. The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, presented the awards on Wednesday (December 14) at a ceremony held by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency under the Minister of Power.

According to the official statement released by the ministry, Rajahmundry Railway Station (SCR), Kanpur Central Railway Station (NCR), and Tenali Railway station (SCR) received the certificate of merit under the railway station category at the National Energy Conservation Awards 2022.

Apart from the railway station category, awards were also presented under the buildings category. The North Western Railway's Ajmer Workshop bagged the first prize, and railway hospital Guntakal (SCR), Electric Traction Training Centre, Vijayawada (SCR), and Divisional Railway Hospital, Pratapnagar (WR) received the certificate of merit, reported Business Standard.

Energy Conservation Initiatives

In recent years, the Indian Railways have taken several initiatives to execute best energy management practices. The railways now regulate and monitor energy consumption on electric locomotives through microprocessor-based energy meters, which save huge amounts of energy on average.

According to officials, the Indian Railways has also brought the provisions of installing Light Emitting Diode (LED) at railway stations, service buildings, coaches, and residential quarters for efficient energy consumption. Additionally, it also uses the Brushless Direct Current (BLDC) motor fans in coaches to promote energy conservation.

Other initiatives like using five-star rated technical and electrical equipment and auditing energy efficiency at consumption points are already being taken. Due to such initiatives toward energy conservation, the Indian Railways have received nine prestigious awards, which inspire them to do more in the field of energy conservation.

