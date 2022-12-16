All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Building Greener World! Indian Railways Bags 9 Awards For Efforts Towards Energy Conservation

Image Credit: Twitter/ South Central Railway, Pixabay (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Building Greener World! Indian Railways Bags 9 Awards For Efforts Towards Energy Conservation

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

India,  16 Dec 2022 6:48 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

The Indian Railways received nine awards from President Droupadi Murmu for best energy management practices at a function held by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency under the Ministry of Power.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Indian Railways has bagged nine National Energy Conservation Awards for 2022, with South Central Railways clinching first and second prizes in the railway station category. The first prize was awarded to Kacheguda station in Telangana, and the second to Andhra Pradesh's Guntakal railway station. The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, presented the awards on Wednesday (December 14) at a ceremony held by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency under the Minister of Power.

According to the official statement released by the ministry, Rajahmundry Railway Station (SCR), Kanpur Central Railway Station (NCR), and Tenali Railway station (SCR) received the certificate of merit under the railway station category at the National Energy Conservation Awards 2022.

Apart from the railway station category, awards were also presented under the buildings category. The North Western Railway's Ajmer Workshop bagged the first prize, and railway hospital Guntakal (SCR), Electric Traction Training Centre, Vijayawada (SCR), and Divisional Railway Hospital, Pratapnagar (WR) received the certificate of merit, reported Business Standard.

Energy Conservation Initiatives

In recent years, the Indian Railways have taken several initiatives to execute best energy management practices. The railways now regulate and monitor energy consumption on electric locomotives through microprocessor-based energy meters, which save huge amounts of energy on average.

According to officials, the Indian Railways has also brought the provisions of installing Light Emitting Diode (LED) at railway stations, service buildings, coaches, and residential quarters for efficient energy consumption. Additionally, it also uses the Brushless Direct Current (BLDC) motor fans in coaches to promote energy conservation.

Other initiatives like using five-star rated technical and electrical equipment and auditing energy efficiency at consumption points are already being taken. Due to such initiatives toward energy conservation, the Indian Railways have received nine prestigious awards, which inspire them to do more in the field of energy conservation.

Also Read: 'Exercise Is Much Better Than Medicine': This 100-Yr-Old Man Followed Same Routine For 40 Yrs, Leads Healthy Life

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
National Energy Conservation Awards 
Indian Railways 
Droupadi Murmu 

Must Reads

Media Outlets Share Scripted Video As 22-Year-Old Man Marrying 52-Year-Old Woman
This Viral Image Shows Chinese Soldiers Killed By Indian Army In Tawang Clash? No, Viral Image Is From 2010
First Steps Toward Self-Reliance! 63 Years Ago Today HJ Bhabha Announced India's Capacity To Make Atomic Bombs
Lithuania Metal Processing Firm Makes Stoves Using Car Parts To Help Ukrainians Beat Winter Amid War
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X