All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Exercise Is Much Better Than Medicine: This 100-Yr-Old Man Followed Same Routine For 40 Yrs, Leads Healthy Life

Image Credit: Times Now, Pixabay (Representational)

Health
The Logical Indian Crew

'Exercise Is Much Better Than Medicine': This 100-Yr-Old Man Followed Same Routine For 40 Yrs, Leads Healthy Life

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Others/World,  15 Dec 2022 6:48 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

People who require motivation to exercise can meet this 100-year-old man, Les Savino. He has been following the same exercise routine- weight lifting and cardio, among others- for the last 40 years and has shared the secret to living a healthy lifestyle.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Elderly people mostly get disconnected from the outer world as their lives start slowing down because of less physical activity. The slowing down of life is out of necessity rather than choice. However, some aged people are often seen walking in the park, but it's unusual to see a 100-year-old man weightlifting and doing cardio in a gym.

Les Savino, who is from Hanover, Pennsylvania, turned 100 this August. He has been working out at the YMCA, Hanover area, since 1983, always arriving at 7:30 am to the gym and finishing the daily exercises by 10:30 am. For the last 40 years, he has dedicated almost 3 hours daily to exercise.

Secret To Live A Healthy Life

While mentioning the secret to living a healthy lifestyle, Les highlighted that a strict diet plan and mindful eating are crucial for every individual. He eats a lot of green vegetables and seafood instead of consuming market junk foods. He also highlighted that people shouldn't depend entirely on medicines; rather, they should exercise regularly to solve their ailments naturally.

He said, "I don't feel like going now that I'm 100, but I still go. I know that it's necessary if I want to enjoy life. Most people at 100 no longer enjoy life. My days are just as normal as when I was 30. Exercise is much better than medicine. A lot of people live on pills, but I don't. I take pills for high blood pressure, and that's the extent of it," reported Times Now.

Exercising Daily With Discipline

Les has made a straightforward routine for his daily exercise. On Monday, Wednesday and Friday, he goes to the gym and warms up a bit to lift weights. On Tuesday and Thursday, he carries out cardio exercises. He takes off from the gym on Sunday as one day a week is required to calm the body's muscles.

A disciplined life makes him feel more healthy and flexible. He admits that daily exercise keeps him motivated for life, even at 100, when most people get bedridden or physically incapable of walking and exercising. Les has been a motivation for a lot of people who want to make a change in their lives by doing exercise and eating healthy.

Also Read: Kerala: Seed Farm In Aluva Declared As First Carbon Neutral Farm In India, CM Pinarayi Announces

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Les Savino 
Benefits of Exercise 
How To Live Healthy Lifestyle 

Must Reads

IIT-Kanpur Startup Develops 'i-Ghat' That Is Expected To Redefine River Ghats Of India, Know About It
Hooch Tragedy: Spurious Liquid Claims Lives Of 39, Furthers Questions On Effectiveness Of Bihar's Liquor Ban
Hunger Issues Tackled Through Kitchen-Gardens In Rural India
'Exercise Is Much Better Than Medicine': This 100-Yr-Old Man Followed Same Routine For 40 Yrs, Leads Healthy Life
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X