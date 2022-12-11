Kerala: Seed Farm In Aluva Declared As First Carbon Neutral Farm In India, CM Pinarayi Announces

All section
Kerala,  11 Dec 2022 9:58 AM GMT

Century-old state seed farm on Thuruth Island near Aluva has been declared the country’s first carbon-neutral farm on Saturday (December 10) by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

In the past decade, the state of Kerala has registered many firsts to its name. Once again, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on Saturday (December 10), declared the state seed farm located in Aluva as the country's first carbon-neutral seed farm.

The state seed farm under the Agricultural Department achieved carbon-neutral status after significantly reducing its carbon emissions, contributing towards a green environment.

Country's First Carbon Neutral Seed Farm

The seed farm, situated at Thuruthu in Aluva, has made 43 tons of carbon emission in the last year, but its overall procurement was 213 tons, the CM said.

Compared to the emission rate, more than 170 tons of more carbon have been procured at the seed farm, which helped it to be recognised as the country's first carbon-neutral seed farm.

The CM, while making the announcement, said, "Carbon-neutral farms will be set up in all 140 Assembly constituencies, and efforts have already been launched to make 13 farms in Kerala carbon neutral. Carbon-neutral agricultural methods would be implemented through women's groups, and such interventions would be made in the tribal sector as well," The Indian Express reported.

'Important To Maintain Ecological Equilibirium'

The CM added that as Kerala is moving towards achieving food self-sufficiency, planning to maintain ecological equilibrium is also essential. According to reports, as many as 30 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions comes from the agriculture sector. The same can be prevented by carbon-neutral agriculture practices, which will also regulate climate change.

The state in the past has also implemented practices that avoid carbon emissions, and a net zero carbon emission target of 2050 has also been set. Such initiatives will positively impact the environment, keeping it clean in the long term.

Also Read: 'Insane & Criminal': Nobel Peace Prize Winners Denounce Russia's War On Ukraine

X