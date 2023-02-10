Villagers Stage Protest As Maharaja Agrasen Airport Runway Expansion Project Blocks Their Access To Hisar

Following the authorities' closure of the route connecting their villages to Hisar, the citizens of , village and other nearby villages protested in front of Airport chowk in Hisar. The administration reportedly closed the route leading to Talwandi Rana village since it travelled through the extended territory of Maharaja Agrasen airport, which is currently undergoing runway construction, according to the residents of that community.

Cut Off From City And Its Services

The villagers have to travel an additional 15 to 20 kilometres along the outer bypass to reach Hisar. The agitators also said that they will continue their dharna if the administration does not open this road. They also shared that this was the shortest route to reach Hisar.

Several agitators have stated that travelling to Hisar by taking a detour of 15020 km one way is not affordable for man. They added that their villages lack certain facilities that the villagers can only access in Hisar. These facilities include emergency services like healthcare and other administrative services like getting necessary documents for education, employment or even travel.

With the road being blocked, the villagers have been shut off from the city and its services. Moreover, any requests they have sent to authorities have not been responded to with a resolution, compelling the villagers to stage a protest.

Authorities Take Note Of Protest

However, any unpleasant incident between the police and demonstrators was avoided once the barricades were lifted and the area was blocked off by the police.

Jogi Ram Sihag, a member of the Jannayak Janata party from Barwala, arrived at the scene as well. He claimed that when he asked the deputy commissioner to address the problem, the officer advised him to speak with the deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, he said, "I called (Dushyant) Chautala yesterday and twice today, but he did not respond to my calls. The scuffle between the police and protesters was averted as I reached there in time. I will meet the chief minister and request him to either provide a shorter route to these villages or open this road."

Also Read: Residents Of Fazullaganj Protest Open Manholes After Civic Authorities Fail To Take Any Action