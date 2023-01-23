Residents Of Fazullaganj Protest Open Manholes After Civic Authorities Fail To Take Any Action

Residents of Fazullaganj are upset because, despite several complaints, local government officials have done nothing to restore the broken covers on as many as 17 manholes in the neighbourhood. Locals claim that these manholes present a danger to commuters and children playing on the streets, especially at night. Moreover, unfamiliar drivers are forced to exercise particular caution when travelling through the area since open manholes might result in tragic collisions.

Exposed Manholes, Non-Functioning Streetlights

A number of people held a peaceful demonstration on Sunday against the lack of civic engagement and urged the relevant authorities to act immediately. Mamta Tripathi, president of Bal Mahila Sewa Sangathan, who was leading the protest, said, “There is a serious danger, especially for children and passers-by. Despite complaints to the executive engineer of the municipal corporation zone 3, the problem has not been solved yet”, reported Hindustan Times.

She continued by saying that there are frequent accidents in the region and claimed that the authorities are likely waiting for a major incident to occur before acting. “Recently, a child fell into the drain with a bicycle due to a broken drain slab in Preeti Nagar,” she stated.

Anil Kumar, a resident of Fazullaganj's Yash Nagar neighbourhood, claimed that because of the exposed manholes, night-time commutes are more dangerous because occasionally, even the streetlights do not function. “The locals have a slight idea of the locations of the manholes but strangers often sustain injuries”, he said.

Local MLA Neeraj Bora has also sent a letter to the relevant authorities voicing a similar concern. According to locals, Sant Kabir Nagar in Fazullaganj is in a similar state, with shattered manhole caps still present after several months.

Dissatisfied With Local Government

When questioned about the matter, Puneej Ojha, executive engineer for Municipal Corporation Zone 3, argued that it was outside of his division's authority and belonged to the Jal Kal department. “I have received the complaints on WhatsApp but this is outside of my purview. If I had been authorised to do so, I would have already resolved these civic issues”, he said.

Residents of Fazullaganj have expressed dissatisfaction with local government issues in the past. Locals have long accused the authorities of showing blatant ignorance toward them. Over 90 swine died of African Swine Fever in July of 2022, which caused concern among the locals. At that time, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation was shown a number of images showing trash laying in the open. Due to its low-lying terrain and lack of sewer hookups, which allowed water to enter homes, Fazullaganj residents eventually endured floods during the rainy season. The region has also in the past been connected to instances of dengue and other ailments.

