Chennai Civic Apathy! 22-Year-old Techie Mowed Down By Truck While Trying To Avoid Pothole, Driver Arrested

Tamil Nadu,  5 Jan 2023

Shobhana worked as an engineer for Zoho, and when the tragic incident happened, she was travelling to drop off her brother at school for his NEET coaching class. She was tragically killed instantly, while her brother miraculously survived.

A 22-year-old woman was mowed and killed by a truck after attempting to dodge a pothole on the road close to Chennai in Tamil Nadu on January 3 (Tuesday), adding to the thousands of accidents caused by chuckholes. Shobhana was working in a private company- Zoho; following her demise Sridhar Vembu, the Chief Executive Officer, took to Twitter and blamed the poor condition of the roads for her accident.

Another Tragic Death Due To Potholes

The 22-year-old victim worked as an engineer for Zoho, and when the tragic incident happened, she was travelling to drop off her brother at school for his NEET coaching class, reported India Today.

Shobana stumbled as she attempted to negotiate a treacherous section of pothole-filled road in Maduravoyal, and both commuters fell from the two-wheeler. A truck transporting manufactured sand travelling behind her could not halt in time, and she was tragically killed instantly, while her brother miraculously survived.

The Poonamallee police rushed to the spot to remove her body and took it to Porur Government hospital for an autopsy. Additionally, police detained Mohan, the truck driver who fled the collision scene.

Build 'Smart' Roads- What Are They?

Potholes in India continue to be a significant cause for concern. Government statistics claim that, on average, potholes killed 2,300 lives annually across the country from 2016 to 2020. According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), about 5 per cent of road fatalities are caused by potholes or open manholes.

To address the issue, focused initiatives need to be implemented, like decentralising pothole fixing and empowering citizens. Stricter standards and penalties need to be implemented for subpar road construction and maintenance while incentivising more durable materials.

Innovative solutions like 'smart' roads can also be used. These roads are equipped with sensors that detect potholes and other damage and alert maintenance crews in real time. Other ideas include using recycled plastic to fill potholes, which is more durable and cost-effective than traditional methods.

Also Read: 'Never Too Young To Make A Difference': Twitter Video Of Children Covering A Manhole Is Winning Hearts Online

