Village In Uttar Pradesh Opens Gymnasium Only For Women

In a first, Uttar Pradesh has a dedicated gymnasium for village women has been inaugurated in Bijrol village in Baghpat district. Rajkamal Yadav, Baghpat district magistrate Rajkamal, while inaugurating the gym said it was the first such dedicated gym for girls in the state. Yadav added that six more gram panchayats of the district had sent him requests for similar gyms in their areas.

The gym has six pieces of equipment for multiple exercises. Over ₹6 lakh was spent to develop the gym, said Yadav. "We can expand it further after seeing the response," he added.

Priyanka Sharma, who is a fitness enthusiast of the village, has been deputed as a trainer in the gym. She had demanded for such a facility in a 'Jan Chaupal' with Meerut divisional commissioner Surendra Singh way back in March."It was for the first time in my career that a village girl demanded a gym," said Singh.

'Dream Of Bringing Medals Like Mirabai Chanu'

The facility is being run in two shifts from 5 am to 11 am and 4 pm to 6 pm. Sharma who has a passion for fitness and sports said she has dreams of bringing medals for India like weightlifter Mirabai Chanu who clinched a silver at the Tokyo Olympics last week.

Despite having the largest population in India, Uttar Pradesh has only eight athletes (out of which only two are women) are competing at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

Also Read: About 25% Of Global Air Pollution Related Deaths Recorded In India: Study



