All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
This Valentines Day, Embrace Mindfulness For Meaningful And Soulful Connections

Image Credit- Unsplash (Representational)

Trending

This Valentines Day, Embrace Mindfulness For Meaningful And Soulful Connections

Shweta Advani

Writer: Shweta Advani  (Guest Author) 

Shweta Advani

Shweta Advani

Guest Author

She is a Mindfulness coach and aims to provide easy access to mindfulness resource to everyone to enrich the quality of their lives.

See article by Shweta Advani

India,  14 Feb 2022 11:08 AM GMT

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Mindfulness is helpful in the starting phase of dating when we are looking for a potential match and helps build meaningful and fulfilling relationships and deepen the intimacy with our partner.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Mindfulness is a practice that refers to paying attention and being aware of what's happening inside us and around us at the moment. It helps us proactively build a life more aligned with our goals and values instead of running on an autopilot mode.

On extending the concept of mindfulness to dating, mindful dating involves being aware of our needs, values and goals. It takes into cognizance negotiables and non-negotiables in a relationship and then meeting people to see if there's an alignment.

It would also involve being present on dates, being a reasonable observer and a listener to understand how the other person is, rather than looking at them through our lens of past conditioning and future expectations. It also includes taking the process as a learning experience, of being more explicit about your wants, not taking rejections personally and being mindful of being respectful while saying no to others.

Mindfulness In Online Dating

The pandemic has restricted people from many outdoor activities and socializing, which was a significant avenue of meeting like-minded people. Many people are using online dating apps to find a potential match. The entire process of screening people through a human catalogue kind of format can be exhaustive.

Mindfulness can play a considerable role, hereby being intentional about dating and being clear about your negotiables and non-negotiables and having those conversations early on about saving time and energy for both people involved.

Helps Deepen Intimacy

What stage are we in life? Are we looking for something casual or long term? What are our core values, and what values would we want our partner to have? What is our communication style? What type of communication style should our partner have? Where do relationships fall on our list of priorities? And does our partner also prioritize relationships in the scheme of things?

Mindfulness as a skill is not only helpful in the starting phase of dating when we are looking for a potential match, but it also helps build meaningful and fulfilling relationships and deepen the intimacy with our partner.

It can help us to be present and give the gift of our undivided attention to our partner. It can also enable us to understand our partner's love language, i.e. how they like to give and receive love. And it can help us to navigate conflicts and disagreements calmly.

So, this Valentine's Day, invite Mindfulness into your relationships and enjoy meaningful, fulfilling and soulful connections.

Also Read- Unanswered Questions: How Families Of Pulwama Attack Victims Deserve More Than Just Mere Compensation?

Contributors Suggest Correction
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Valentines Day 
Mindfulness 
Relationship 
Connections 
Love 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X