All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Unanswered Questions: How Families Of Pulwama Attack Victims Deserve More Than Just Mere Compensation?

Image Credits: Twitter/Pranav Mahajan, News 18

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Unanswered Questions: How Families Of Pulwama Attack Victims Deserve More Than Just Mere Compensation?

Akanksha Saxena

Writer: Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

Jammu and Kashmir,  14 Feb 2022 8:50 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

The attack took place in Pulwama's Awantipora on February 14, 2019, where 40 CRPF personnel were killed by a Jaish-E-Mohammed terrorist, devastating the country.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Pulwama massacre on February 14, 2019, devastated the country. Around 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed after an explosive-laden vehicle collided with the convoy. The incident took place in Awantipora on the Jammu-Srinagar highway, condemned globally. Soon after, the Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility for the attack.

Considered the deadliest attack on the state security personnel since 1989, its wounds still affect the martyrs' families as they bid farewell to their loved ones. The anger was evident with the people looking for answers to several questions surrounding it. Not only that, it further deepened the rift between India and Pakistan, with the usual blame game intensifying.

Awaiting Justice

Three years down the line, the attack remains a big blot on national security. The victims were hailed as martyrs as the entire country respects them on the 'Black Day'. Their families were promised a few things to commemorate the loss, monetary compensation being one of them. While the state government swiftly fulfilled the same, several unanswered questions have come back to haunt them, with the kin wanting to know the government's real' action'.

Speaking to BBC, the family of the slain Ajit Kumar said, "We got compensation, and that is fine. But we still can't understand why the government is not trying to find out how the attack happened. Who did it and why? We keep wondering." Some of the other questions revolved around the intelligence agencies' incapability of preventing it. A former CRPF inspector general stated that the attack was a 'big mistake' that should have been avoided at all costs.

Compensation Not Enough

Apart from monetary compensation, some families were promised a memorial in the victim's name. Sanju Devi, the widow of a CRPF soldier named Mahesh Kumar, told Hindustan Times in 2020 about the unfulfilled promises, "My two sons are school-going, but the promise of financial support for their education is yet to come. I wanted a small function to mark my husband's martyrdom, but the memorial and park are yet to come up." Another family in Rajasthan were promised a government school named after the slain trooper, but that remains to be done.

For several families, the CRPF personnel was the sole bread-earner. BBC quotes Manju Lamba, wife of the martyred Rohitash Lamba, whose brother in law was promised a job. A Rajasthan minister named Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said, "We have not been able to give a job to Lamba's brother because of some technical problem in the procedure."

Also Read: 'Pakistan Should Be Blacklisted By FATF': Union Minister VK Singh After Islamabad's Admission On Pulwama Attack

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Akanksha Saxena
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Akanksha Saxena
Pulwama Anniversary 
Pulwama Attack 
CRPF Jawan 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X