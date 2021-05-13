Trending

Vaccine Inequity In 18-44 Age Group: 85% Of Them Vaccinated Are In Just Seven States

Of the total 36.66 lakh doses given from May 1 to 12 to those in the 18-44 age group, over 85% were administered in seven states, including Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   13 May 2021 10:12 AM GMT
Writer : Rakshitha R | Editor : Ankita Singh | Creatives : Rakshitha R
Vaccine Inequity In 18-44 Age Group: 85% Of Them Vaccinated Are In Just Seven States

Image Credit: Hindustan Times 

Around seven states account for almost a staggering 85% of all vaccine doses administered to those in the 18-44 age group since that opened on May 1.

A news report by Indian Express suggests that the pattern contradicts the assurances that the Centre had made to the Supreme Court that it is in collaboration with private manufacturers to factor in states' population, to ensure equity.

Of the total 36.66 lakh doses given from May 1 to 12 to those in the 18-44 age group, over 85% were administered in seven states, including Maharashtra (6.25 lakh), Rajasthan (5.49 lakh), Delhi (4.71 lakh), Gujarat (3.86 lakh), Haryana (3.55 lakh), Bihar (3.02 lakh), and Uttar Pradesh (2.65 lakh).

These are 6 states out of 13 states, except Delhi, which together account for 82.51% of India's total active cases.

Yet, while the seven states mentioned above recorded over 85% of vaccinations, the remaining seven concern states — with more than 1 lakh active cases — administered only 5.86% of the total doses to their 18-44 population.

Karnataka, which has recorded the country's highest active caseload (5.87 lakh), administered only 74,015 doses while Kerala, with the third-highest active caseload (4.24 lakh), administered merely 771 doses.

However, the Centre in its affidavit to the top court has assured that "in consultation with the vaccine manufacturers", it has determined the pro-rata population of each state in the 18-44 age group. It also said that each state will procure only that quantity, in order to maintain the vaccine equity.

Also Read: Presence Of Variants, People Going Out Led To Youth Getting More Affected, Says ICMR Chief

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Rakshitha R

Rakshitha R

Digital Editor

Rakshitha an engineer turned passionate journalist with an inclination for poetry, creative writing, movies, fiction, mountains and seclusion. Not a part of the social process but existential.

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

Rakshitha R

Rakshitha R

Digital Editor

Rakshitha an engineer turned passionate journalist with an inclination for poetry, creative writing, movies, fiction, mountains and seclusion. Not a part of the social process but existential.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian