Vaccine Inequity In 18-44 Age Group: 85% Of Them Vaccinated Are In Just Seven States

Around seven states account for almost a staggering 85% of all vaccine doses administered to those in the 18-44 age group since that opened on May 1.

A news report by Indian Express suggests that the pattern contradicts the assurances that the Centre had made to the Supreme Court that it is in collaboration with private manufacturers to factor in states' population, to ensure equity.

Of the total 36.66 lakh doses given from May 1 to 12 to those in the 18-44 age group, over 85% were administered in seven states, including Maharashtra (6.25 lakh), Rajasthan (5.49 lakh), Delhi (4.71 lakh), Gujarat (3.86 lakh), Haryana (3.55 lakh), Bihar (3.02 lakh), and Uttar Pradesh (2.65 lakh).

These are 6 states out of 13 states, except Delhi, which together account for 82.51% of India's total active cases.

Yet, while the seven states mentioned above recorded over 85% of vaccinations, the remaining seven concern states — with more than 1 lakh active cases — administered only 5.86% of the total doses to their 18-44 population.

Karnataka, which has recorded the country's highest active caseload (5.87 lakh), administered only 74,015 doses while Kerala, with the third-highest active caseload (4.24 lakh), administered merely 771 doses.

However, the Centre in its affidavit to the top court has assured that "in consultation with the vaccine manufacturers", it has determined the pro-rata population of each state in the 18-44 age group. It also said that each state will procure only that quantity, in order to maintain the vaccine equity.

