Caste discrimination
Uttarakhand: 27% Of Winning Candidates Have Serious Criminal Backgrounds, Reveals Report

Credits: Twitter (ANI, BJP4 Uttarakhand), Wikipedia 

The Logical Indian Crew

Uttarakhand: 27% Of Winning Candidates Have Serious Criminal Backgrounds, Reveals Report

35,  12 March 2022 6:52 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

The criminal cases refer to any offence with a maximum punishment of five years or more, or if it is non-bailable, an electoral offence. Offences related to losing to exchequer, assault, murder, kidnapping, rape, and other crimes against women also fall under the purview of serious criminal cases.

Nearly 27 per cent of the 70 MLAs of the 2022 assembly elections have declared criminal cases against them. The figures have been revealed by the non-governmental organisation and advocacy group Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

In association with the Uttarakhand Election Watch, the ADR said they have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all listed candidates.

Legislatures Having Criminal Charges For Years

Around 19 of the 70 winning candidates analysed in 2022 have criminal backgrounds. Another 22 of them had declared criminal cases against themselves when analysed during the Uttarakhand Assembly elections in 2017, accounting for 31 per cent of the total legislatures, The Indian Express reported.

The poll reforms advocacy group added that ten candidates (15 per cent) had confirmed severe criminal cases against themselves.

Parties With Criminal Legislatures

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have eight politicians with criminal charges, accounting for 17 per cent of the 47 winning candidates of the party. Congress has eight of the 19 winning candidates with chargers (42 per cent).

From BSP, one of the two winning candidates have charges, and two Independent winning candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Legislatures With Serious Criminal Charges

Such cases refer to any offence with a maximum punishment of five years or more, or if it is non-bailable, an electoral offence. Offences related to lose to exchequer, assault, murder, kidnap, rape, and other crimes against women also fall under the purview of serious criminal cases.

About five (11 per cent) out of the 47 winning BJP candidates, four (21 per cent) out of the 19 candidates of Congress, and one (50 per cent) out of two Independent winners have confirmed serious criminal cases against themselves.

Income Estimates Of Legislatures

Around 58 of the 70 candidates (83 per cent) declared assets worth more than Rs 1 crore.

The number has increased from 51 (73 per cent) in 2017. The BJP accounts for 40 (85 per cent) such candidates, Congress has 15 (79 per cent) out of 19 candidates, BSP has both the candidates and one (50 per cent) out of two Independent winning candidates have declared assets.

This year, the BJP has returned to power in Uttarakhand after winning 47 of the 70 seats in the assembly polls.

Also Read: Since COVID Hit, Govt Schools Witness Rise In Enrollments, Private Suffers Massive Dip: Report

