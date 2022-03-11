All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Since COVID Hit, Govt Schools Witness Rise In Enrollments, Private Suffers Massive Dip: Report

Credits: Wikimedia 

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Since COVID Hit, Govt Schools Witness Rise In Enrollments, Private Suffers Massive Dip: Report

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

8,  11 March 2022 11:56 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

Among the total number of students enrolling in government schools, the girls are more in number than boys, in all levels barring the pre-primary. There were nearly 62.39 lakh girls in pre-primary in 2019-20, but it dropped to 49.42 lakh a year later.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The government schools in India have witnessed a steady rise in the number of enrolments since the coronavirus pandemic hit the country. The increase has been between 2019-20 and 2020-21. At the same time, the private institutions have recorded a significant dip in admissions, the Education Ministry revealed on Wednesday, March 9.

The data released by the Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) indicated the financial distress caused by the pandemic.

Difference Seen In All Classes

According to the report, the pre-primary, primary (I-V) and upper classes (VI-VIII) accounted for the rise and fall in the enrolment of students in the schools.

Difference By Huge Margin

The pre-primary and primary level admissions have fallen to 22.28 lakh and 11.6 lakh, respectively. In government schools, the primary and upper primary grades have recorded a rise of 18.82 lakh and 9.28 lakh students, respectively.

Besides, 39.7 lakh students of government-aided, private schools from all the classes shifted to government schools.

Excluding pre-primary classes, the enrolment numbers rose from 25.10 crores in 2019-20 to 25.38 crore. Bur the pre-primary level classes saw a dip from 1,35,55,892 students in 2019-20, to 1,06,45,526 in 2020-21.

The report noted that the drop in the figures at the pre-primary level might have resulted from the postponement of school admission of young children during the pandemic.

"Although the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is cross-cutting, this is particularly noticed in the enrolment of young and vulnerable kids like pre-primary, class 1 and Children With Special Needs (CWSN)," The Indian Express quoted UDISE+.

Female Students More In Number

Among the total number of students enrolling in government schools, the girls are more in number than boys, in all levels barring the pre-primary.

Less No. Of Girls At Pre-Primary Level

At the pre-primary level, there were 62.39 lakh girls enrolled in 2019-20, but it dropped to 49.42 lakh a year later.

According to the report, its figures do not factor in the enrolment at the Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) system that is run by the Ministry of Women and Child Welfare through the Anganwadi Centers, the stand-alone pre-primary education centres.

"At all the levels above primary, i.e., in upper primary, secondary and higher secondary, school enrolment has increased, showing an improvement in the ability of the system to retain more and more children in the system of school education over time," UDISE+ said.

The Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) has also improved across grades, the report shows. In 2020-21, the upper primary saw 92.2 per cent rise from 89.7 percent last year; in elementary, there was a 99.1 percent from 97.8 percent, a 79.8 percent rise from 77.9 percent in secondary and a 53.8 percent rise from 51.4 percent in the higher secondary section, respectively.

Also Read: Who Is Labh Singh, Jeevan Jyot Kaur? Punjab AAP's Giant Killers Who Defeated Old Players

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Devyani Madaik
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
COVID-19 
Govt Schools 
Enrollment 
Private schools 
DIP 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X