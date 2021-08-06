Uttarakhand To Pay Tribute To COVID Warriors With Freedom Fighters On Independence Day

'Corona Warriors', who have done outstanding work during the COVID-19 pandemic will be honoured alongside the freedom fighters during the Independence Day celebrations on 15th August, the Uttarakhand government said.

State Chief Secretary SS Sindhu stated that officials have been directed to prepare the draft of the event to celebrate Independence Day in a grand manner. However, he said that COVID protocols will be followed strictly in the state-level program, which will be celebrated at Parade Ground in Dehradun.



"Freedom fighters will be honoured by visiting their houses on August 15. The officials who have done quality work in various departments in the previous years and corona warriors who have done extraordinary service during the Covid crisis period will be honoured," he said, reported ANI.



He further stated that guidelines have been given to all departments to list out such people and later hand it over to the Sports Department.

Covid Protocols To Be Strictly Followed

"COVID protocols will be strictly adhered to in the state-level main program of Independence Day in Uttarakhand. No children have been allowed to participate in the main program to be held at Parade Ground of Dehradun. NCC Parade, cultural programs and Kavi Sammelan will also not take place this year," he said.



To felicitate COVID warriors, the Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had announced an encouragement incentive of Rs 10,000 each for 5,000 doctors who served during the pandemic, out of the total Rs 205.17 crore package last month. He also announced monetary incentives for ASHA and Anganwadi workers, besides providing an incentive of Rs 3,000 to the 10,000 employees of Group C and D in the health department.

