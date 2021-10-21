Uttarakhand Floods: Survivors Fleeced, Forced To Buy Water For Rs 200 Amid Crisis

Floods in Uttarakhand has wreaked havoc in the state, engulfing numerous pilgrims in its wrath. People from various parts of the country who visited the pilgrimage in the past week are now stranded amidst the chaos. To add to the misery, the local shopkeepers have massively increased the price of food and water bottles. This has left the pilgrims with no alternative but to pay an exceedingly high price for very basic amenities.

Rati Kapoor, a pilgrim from Delhi who visited the Kedarnath shrine, alleged that she was overcharged for her one-room accommodation."I came for the Char Dham yatra with my family members but got trapped due to rain. I was charged rupees 9000 for one room. Normally that room is rented for 1500-2000. We were also charged 200 for a water bottle. This is a horrible experience," she told The New Indian Express. Several others also complained that the price of food has hiked up to 10 times.

Furthermore, "the taxi drivers are overcharging Rs 500-1000 for the same commute that usually charges Rs 100" seethed a Pilgrim. A similar set of events took place during the 2013 floods when crooked shopkeepers were charging heavily for food and water, leaving pilgrims with no other choice but to buy them.

Tourism Minister Talks to Authorities

State Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj stated that he has been closely looking into the matter ever since. The authorities and relief task force of Uttarkashi and Rudraprayag are on the field to rescue the stranded pilgrim. Most tourists were heading towards Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines but were blocked by heavy rains and landslides halfway through. The Chardham yatra resumed on Wednesday but to the Badrinath shrine.

Manjul Goyal, the district magistrate of Rudraprayag district, stated that necessary arrangements have been made to gear up the relief work. Meanwhile, the rising level of the Kosi near Corbett Tiger Reserve forced wild animals to escape to the higher ground.

