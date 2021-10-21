All section
Rajasthan Teacher Beats Class 7 Student To Death For Incomplete Homework; Arrested

21 Oct 2021

The teacher had asked the students to complete their work for the next day, but when he came that the deceased had not completed his work, he pulled him up, beat him till the boy fell unconscious.

A Class 7 was brutally thrashed to death by a teacher in Rajasthan for not completing homework. The despicable incident was reported from the Churu district on Wednesday, October 20.

The accused has been detained by the police and would be put under arrest, NDTV reported.

Station House Officer Sandeep Bishnoi informed that the deceased, identified as Ganesh, was 13 years of age and studied in a private school.

The teacher, Manoj (35), had asked the students to complete their work for the next day, but when he came to know that Ganesh had not completed his work, he pulled him up, beat him till he fell unconscious.

The boy was rushed to the nearby hospital, but he had succumbed to his injuries. The doctors declared him brought dead, the police officer added.

After the incident came to light, Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra expressed grief and issued directions to officials to suspend the recognition of the school.

Dotasra also directed the police team to conduct a detailed probe into the matter.

Also Read: 'Anti-India Superman' Trends As DC Films Faces Wrath For Portraying Kashmir 'Disputed Region'

