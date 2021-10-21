Rajasthan Teacher Beats Class 7 Student To Death For Incomplete Homework; Arrested

A Class 7 was brutally thrashed to death by a teacher in Rajasthan for not completing homework. The despicable incident was reported from the Churu district on Wednesday, October 20.

The accused has been detained by the police and would be put under arrest, NDTV reported.

Station House Officer Sandeep Bishnoi informed that the deceased, identified as Ganesh, was 13 years of age and studied in a private school.

The teacher, Manoj (35), had asked the students to complete their work for the next day, but when he came to know that Ganesh had not completed his work, he pulled him up, beat him till he fell unconscious.

The boy was rushed to the nearby hospital, but he had succumbed to his injuries. The doctors declared him brought dead, the police officer added.

After the incident came to light, Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra expressed grief and issued directions to officials to suspend the recognition of the school.

चूरू के सालासर के कोलासर गाँव में आज एक निजी स्कूल टीचर की पिटाई से 7वीं क्लास के बच्चे की मौत होने का दुःखद समाचार मिला। पुलिस ने आरोपी शिक्षक को पकड़ कर उचित जाँच शुरू कर दी है।मामले की पूरी जाँच होने तक स्कूल की मान्यता निलंबित करने हेतु अधिकारियों को निर्देशित कर दिया गया है। — Govind Singh Dotasra (@GovindDotasra) October 20, 2021

Dotasra also directed the police team to conduct a detailed probe into the matter.



