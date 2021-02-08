At least 14 Dead, 170 Missing After Glacier Breaks In Uttarakhand, Tapovan Dam "Completely Washed Off"

At least 14 people were killed and 170 are still missing after a glacier break at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district triggered heavy flooding of the Alaknanda and Dhauliganga rivers on Sunday, February 7.

Biggest story at this time: Terrifying images of glacier break leading massive flooding in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. Extensive damage and devastation expected at several villages. Full coverage on @IndiaToday pic.twitter.com/rzR6ODfJ9y — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) February 7, 2021

The massive floods swept away at least five bridges, damaged homes and nearby NTPC power plant, and washed away a small hydropower project near Rishiganga.

Terrifying visuals of the glacier burst in #Uttarakhand god bless our ppl. केदारनाथ कृपा करे । ॐ नमःशिवाय pic.twitter.com/ebL4RbJTrN — Amish Devgan (@AMISHDEVGAN) February 7, 2021

An initial survey of the damage caused to Uttarakhand's Tapovan Vishnugad hydropower plant shows the dam has been "completely washed off", Indian Air Force said on Sunday, NDTV reported.



At least 148 people working at the NTPC plant and 22 at Rishiganga are still untraceable.

National and state disaster response teams along with the ITBP have been deployed for relief and rescue operations. Initially, five NDRF teams were deployed for rescue operations. By Sunday evening, additional three teams were deployed, with five tonnes of relief equipment, from Ghaziabad's Hindon Air Force base.

Brave #Himveers of ITBP rescuing trapped persons from the tunnel near Tapovan, #Dhauliganga, #Uttarakhand this evening after 4 hrs of efforts. Total 12 persons were rescued from the tunnel out of which 3 were found unconscious. After first aid, carried on stretchers to road head. pic.twitter.com/iHsrFXjhDd — ITBP (@ITBP_official) February 7, 2021

Twelve people trapped in an under-construction tunnel were rescued by an ITBP team and nearly thirty others are trapped in a second tunnel, which is about 2.5 km long.

Our brave ITBP personnel performing rescue operations in Uttarakhand. We are committed to help our people in need. @ITBP_official pic.twitter.com/CYpkZIbp05 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 7, 2021





ITBP men on a rescue mission near Tapovan, Joshimath Uttarakhand where 16 to 17 persons reported trapped inside a tunnel after a devastating flood in #Dhauliganga Ganga, #Uttarakhand occurred. 3 teams and more than 250 ITBP personnel are deployed in the rescue mission. pic.twitter.com/QdZASY057u — ITBP (@ITBP_official) February 7, 2021

The Indian Army has deployed six columns, each with 100 soldiers, medical teams and an engineering task force equipped with earth-moving equipment. At least seven Navy diving teams have also been deployed.

#Uttarakhand#UttarakhandGlacialBurst



Indian Army columns working continuously to rescue people trapped in the longer tunnel.

Work will continue through the night. #IndianArmy pic.twitter.com/nZV412F2Qc — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) February 7, 2021

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said that rescue teams were "doing their best to save the lives of the workers". CM Rawat also announced ₹ 4 lakh compensation for the family of those killed. An additional ₹ 2 lakh will be provided from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund, with ₹ 50,000 for those with serious injuries.



Meanwhile, a 30-bed hospital was prepared at Joshimath and hospitals in Srinagar, Rishikesh, Jollygrant and Dehradun have been put on standby.

Soon after the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he is constantly monitoring the unfortunate situation.. "India stands with Uttarakhand and the nation prays for everyone's safety there," the PM said.

Am constantly monitoring the unfortunate situation in Uttarakhand. India stands with Uttarakhand and the nation prays for everyone's safety there. Have been continuously speaking to senior authorities and getting updates on NDRF deployment, rescue work and relief operations. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 7, 2021

The water level in the Dhauli Ganga river increased again on Sunday night, creating panic among people living in the area.



