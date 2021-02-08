Trending

At least 14 Dead, 170 Missing After Glacier Breaks In Uttarakhand, Tapovan Dam "Completely Washed Off"

Twelve people trapped in an under-construction tunnel were rescued by an ITBP team and nearly thirty others are trapped in a second tunnel, which is about 2.5 km long.

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttarakhand   |   8 Feb 2021
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Shweta Kothari | Creatives : Rajath
Image Credit: NDTV, Livemint

At least 14 people were killed and 170 are still missing after a glacier break at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district triggered heavy flooding of the Alaknanda and Dhauliganga rivers on Sunday, February 7.

The massive floods swept away at least five bridges, damaged homes and nearby NTPC power plant, and washed away a small hydropower project near Rishiganga.

An initial survey of the damage caused to Uttarakhand's Tapovan Vishnugad hydropower plant shows the dam has been "completely washed off", Indian Air Force said on Sunday, NDTV reported.

At least 148 people working at the NTPC plant and 22 at Rishiganga are still untraceable.

National and state disaster response teams along with the ITBP have been deployed for relief and rescue operations. Initially, five NDRF teams were deployed for rescue operations. By Sunday evening, additional three teams were deployed, with five tonnes of relief equipment, from Ghaziabad's Hindon Air Force base.

The Indian Army has deployed six columns, each with 100 soldiers, medical teams and an engineering task force equipped with earth-moving equipment. At least seven Navy diving teams have also been deployed.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said that rescue teams were "doing their best to save the lives of the workers". CM Rawat also announced ₹ 4 lakh compensation for the family of those killed. An additional ₹ 2 lakh will be provided from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund, with ₹ 50,000 for those with serious injuries.

Meanwhile, a 30-bed hospital was prepared at Joshimath and hospitals in Srinagar, Rishikesh, Jollygrant and Dehradun have been put on standby.

Soon after the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he is constantly monitoring the unfortunate situation.. "India stands with Uttarakhand and the nation prays for everyone's safety there," the PM said.

The water level in the Dhauli Ganga river increased again on Sunday night, creating panic among people living in the area.

