"Have Absolute Faith In Judiciary": Comedian Munawar Faruqui After Being Released From Indore Jail

After being arrested and jailed for over a month over jokes on Hindu deities that he was allegedly going to crack, Comedian Munawar Faruqui was released from Indore jail on Sunday. His release comes a day after the Supreme Court granted him ad-interim bail.

Faruqui was arrested along with four others on January 1 for allegedly insulting and making indecent remarks on Hindu deities during a New Year show held in Indore.

"I would not want to comment about any of this right now. I have absolute faith in our judiciary and our laws. I am sure I will get justice," Faruqui said after being released.

Even after the Supreme Court order, the Indore jail decided to wait on Saturday before releasing Faruqui, mentioning that they had not received any official order for the same, reported India Today.

He was finally released from the jail complex at around 11 pm after receiving a call from the Supreme Court judge.

"We had earlier not received the order. However, a judge from the Supreme Court called up the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Indore and asked him to check the website for the uploaded orders, and in case it was already uploaded, to comply by it. We checked the site, and it was uploaded, and hence he was released at 11 pm," The Superintendent of Indore Central Jail, Rajesh Bangde told The Indian Express.