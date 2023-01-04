Empowering Education! UP's First-Ever All-Women's University To Be Set Up In Gorakhpur, 5th In The District

The first all-female university of Uttar Pradesh will soon open in Gorakhpur. A university exclusively for women students will soon be established as part of the effort to make Gorakhpur the "city of knowledge". An international real estate corporation with its headquarters in Bangalore will be providing the funds to establish the institution as it wants to promote women's empowerment and gender equality.

Fifth University In Gorakhpur

According to Krishna Karunesh, the district magistrate of Gorakhpur, a group from the corporation suggested in December to establish an all-women university in Gorakhpur that would match worldwide standards during a meeting with divisional commissioner Ravikumar NG, reports Times Now.

The local administration has been asked to set aside 100 acres of land for UP's first-ever women's university. Sobha Ltd. will establish this university with a total funding commitment of ₹ 700 crores from its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund. The district officials have chosen a plot of land along the Gorakhpur-Varanasi highway for the proposed institution.

This would be the fifth university to open in the UP district of Gorakhpur. Former Indian President Ram Nath Kovind opened the Mahayogi Gorakhnath University in August 2022. DDU Gorakhpur University, Madan Mohan Malviya Technical University, and Ayush University are the three remaining universities in Gorakhpur.

About Sobha Ltd & Its Founder

Sobha Ltd, a Bangalore-based real estate development company, was founded in 1995 by Indian Omani businessman Puthan Naduvakkatt Chenthamaraksha Menon. Although born in Kerala, Menon moved to Oman in 1976 to start an interior decoration business and soon worked his way to become a successful businessman in the region.

Through his foundation, Sri Kurumba Educational & Charitable Trust, Menon adopted two villages – Vadakkenchery and Kizhakkenchery – in his hometown of Palakkad. The trust helps families who earn a low income while also providing education to children from some 2500 families in the region.

Besides being awarded the Pravasi Bharatiya Sanman by the Indian government, Menon is also honoured with the fourth rank in the Top 100 Indians in UAE by Forbes in 2013 and Lifetime Achievement Award by NDTV in 2013, among several other rewards.

