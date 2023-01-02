All section
Caste discrimination
New Year To Witness Formation Of Indias 1st Digital University, Ensures Easy Access To Higher Education

Image Credit- Pexels, Unsplash (Representational)

Education
New Year To Witness Formation Of India's 1st Digital University, Ensures Easy Access To Higher Education

India,  2 Jan 2023 10:18 AM GMT



A national digital university is a new year present in the field of higher education for students across the country. The Ministry of Education is forming a digital university in close collaboration with all stakeholders, and it anticipates that from 2023, the students will benefit from it. The unique aspect of this initiative is that since all other higher education institutions and universities in the country will be affiliated with this university, it will be connected to them all.

The digital university will accept online applications for admission and other related procedures, the ministry stated. Students will be admitted to the university through the same online mode. Further, both form of teaching and the method of evaluating the students at the university will be conducted online. The students can study online and complete their coursework through the ministry's portal, 'Swayam'.

Indefinite Seats & Admissions

M Jagadesh Kumar, the Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), said that the digital university will possibly be established on the 'Hub and Spoke' model. Under this scheme, all students who have completed class 12 will be allowed to enrol in higher education. He stated that there would be no cap on the number of seats and admission for students in this university. Students from around the nation will be able to enrol on the courses of their choice, and the institution's advantages will be available to all pupils, as reported by IANS.

The ministry has called for a robust industry-led education policy driven by a collective approach to increase the youth's employability. Further, the students in the digital university will be provided with the facility of multiple entries and exit options along with the Academic Bank of Credit (ABC) based on the New Education Policy (NEP).

