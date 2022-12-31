All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Delhi Govt Orders Schools To Abide By Apex Child Rights Bodys Norms On Eliminating Corporal Punishment

Image Credit- NCPCR, Unsplash (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Delhi Govt Orders Schools To Abide By Apex Child Rights Body's Norms On Eliminating Corporal Punishment

Deepthi Rao

Writer: Deepthi Rao

Deepthi Rao

Deepthi Rao

Remote Intern

She is a postgraduate student pursuing Multimedia Journalism at Christ Deemed to be University. She believes in the power of storytelling and truth. "Do it with passion or not at all."

See article by Deepthi Rao

Delhi,  31 Dec 2022 5:26 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

In the wake of the recent cases of corporal punishment in schools, the Delhi government directed educational institutions to abide by NCPCR's guidelines. NCPCR said children have the right to life and dignity, along with the right to education.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Delhi government has ordered all recognised private schools, both government-aided and unaided, to abide by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) guidelines formulated for 'Eliminating Corporal Punishment in Schools'. This move comes after a surge in incidents of corporal punishments.

In a statement on December 29 (Thursday), the Delhi government stated that all heads of government-aided and recognised unaided private schools under the Directorate of Education are instructed to become familiar with the recommendations made by NCPCR regarding 'Eliminating Corporal Punishment in Schools' and maintain that the above suggestions are followed.

Children's Right To Life And Dignity

According to Business Standard, the NCPCR urged abolishing corporal punishment to children in schools, citing Article 21A of the constitution. NCPCR brought to attention the growing number of "corporal punishment" incidents in schools that are routinely reported to the Commission under the pretext of punishing students and maintaining discipline.

The Commission noted several cases of corporal punishment of children have resulted in the disability of some children (fractures, impaired vision, and hearing). It has also led to mental abuse, harassment, cruelty, sexual abuse, and even death due to the harshness of corporal punishment for children.

The statement also added that it is essential to note that children are citizens of this nation with fundamental rights protected by the constitution. The right to education for children under the age of 14 is protected in the constitution, which also entails Article 21, guaranteeing the right to life and dignity.

A child's freedom and dignity are violated when subjected to corporal punishment, including abuse. Additionally, it interferes with a child's right to education since kids are more inclined to skip school or stop entirely if they fear physical punishment. Thus, physical punishment violates a person's right to life and dignity.

Recent Rise In Cases

The instruction follows several similar incidents recorded in schools during the past few months. Police in Bhopal reported that a private teacher reportedly fractured a five-year-old girl's hand because she had spelt the word "parrot" incorrectly. Two weeks ago, a teacher at a Delhi school was accused of assaulting a kid in Class 5 with a pair of scissors, cutting her hair, and throwing the student off the first floor, breaking her facial bone.

Further, in Karnataka, a 10-year-old boy died after his teacher flung him from the first floor of the building. All these cases have raised concerns among parents, students, and child rights bodies about the increase in the use of corporal punishment in schools, and NCPCR's guidelines attempt to bar this practice that is being normalised in schools.


Also Read: A Growing Concern For Students: Corporal Punishment Common Practice In Schools Despite Laws

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Deepthi Rao
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Delhi Schools 
Delhi Government 
Child Rights Body 
Corporal Punishment 
NCPCR 
Article 21 
Right to Education 

Must Reads

My Story: 'Despite Autism Given Speech Difficulties, I Found My Calling In Music & Won The National Award Thrice'
Achieving Milestones! Over 1.5 Lakh Ayushman Bharat Centres Operational In India Before December 31
My Story: 'My Child's Diagnosis Moved Me To Build First Ever Clinic For FX Syndrome & Educate Parents About Neurodivergence'
My Story: 'People Get Uncomfortable When I Joke About My Disability, But I Continue To Take The Bitter Reality To Them'
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X