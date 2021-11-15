Uttar Pradesh To Start First 24-Hr Ambulance Service, Call Centre For Cow Treatments

The Uttar Pradesh government will start 24-hour 'Abhinav Ambulance' services from December for the treatment of cows. Besides, the state will also set up a call centre to receive complaints and transport them to the veterinary hospital in the minimum time possible.

A total of 515 ambulances will be running across the state. Each vehicle will have a veterinarian and two veterinary staff members, who will reach within 15 to 20 minutes of requesting the service, India Today reported.

The development was confirmed by state dairy development, animal husbandry, and fisheries minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary. Other animal farmers can also avail of the services, the minister added.

With the services, the cows would be transported to the hospital in the minimum time possible, and the state government will also provide a system to cattle rearers to improve the breeds of cows.

The state government will also provide free insemination of cows three times to the cattle rearers through the 'Embryo Transplant' technique. The authorities approved the method after it showed significant results in the Barabanki district.

The facility will be provided under the breed improvement programme.

Also Read: 'Have Tea, Lunch With Dalits, Convince Them To Vote For Us': UP BJP Chief's Strategy Ahead Of 2022 Polls