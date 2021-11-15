All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Uttar Pradesh To Start First 24-Hr Ambulance Service, Call Centre For Cow Treatments

Credits: Wikimedia 

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Uttar Pradesh To Start First 24-Hr Ambulance Service, Call Centre For Cow Treatments

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

Uttar Pradesh,  15 Nov 2021 11:46 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

With the services, the cows would be transported to the hospital in the minimum time possible, and the state government will also provide a system to cattle rearers to improve the breeds of cows.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Uttar Pradesh government will start 24-hour 'Abhinav Ambulance' services from December for the treatment of cows. Besides, the state will also set up a call centre to receive complaints and transport them to the veterinary hospital in the minimum time possible.

A total of 515 ambulances will be running across the state. Each vehicle will have a veterinarian and two veterinary staff members, who will reach within 15 to 20 minutes of requesting the service, India Today reported.

The development was confirmed by state dairy development, animal husbandry, and fisheries minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary. Other animal farmers can also avail of the services, the minister added.

With the services, the cows would be transported to the hospital in the minimum time possible, and the state government will also provide a system to cattle rearers to improve the breeds of cows.

The state government will also provide free insemination of cows three times to the cattle rearers through the 'Embryo Transplant' technique. The authorities approved the method after it showed significant results in the Barabanki district.

The facility will be provided under the breed improvement programme.

Also Read: 'Have Tea, Lunch With Dalits, Convince Them To Vote For Us': UP BJP Chief's Strategy Ahead Of 2022 Polls

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Devyani Madaik
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
ambulance 
cows 
call centres 
Abhinav Ambulance services 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X