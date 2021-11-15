'Have Tea, Lunch With Dalits, Convince Them To Vote For Us': UP BJP Chief's Strategy Ahead Of 2022 Polls

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh on Sunday, November 14, urged the party members belonging to the upper-caste and Other Backward Class (OBC) communities to reach out to the minority communities in view of the upcoming assembly elections.

Singh asked them to convince Dalits to vote for the party in the 2022 polls by having tea and lunch with them.

The chief said if the families offer tea, that is an indication of their support to the party. If the members are provided cashews with tea, that means their stature has grown. And if the lunch is offered, consider it as the family association with the party.

He further said that if the members continue the visit for ten days and are still driven away from their homes, they must repeatedly visit and convince them.

"I am appealing to you to visit your communities, have tea at least once in over a thousand houses of the exploited and the deprived Dalit families. Your visits will make the party stronger, and you will also become a tall leader," The Indian Express quoted Singh as saying.

Reportedly, the chief made the bizarre statements during the backward class Samajik Pratinidhi Sammelan, a gathering of the Society Representatives of OBCs, and the Vaishya Vyapari Sammelan.

Addressing the audience, Singh said the party members must meet at least 10 to 100 families of the minority group in their neighbourhoods and villages. The members must persuade them not to vote in the name of caste, region, and money but for Rashtravad (nationalism).

