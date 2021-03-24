UP: Asked To Pay Food Bill, Cops Frame Dhaba Owner, Eight Customers In Fake Encounter

Two constables and a policeman from Uttar Pradesh's Etah district have been suspended after they allegedly "falsely implicated" and arrested 10 people from a Dhaba after being asked to pay for the food. The policemen also claimed that they had recovered cannabis and illicit liquor from them.

The arrested people included the Dhaba owner's brother and eight customers.

Praveen Kumar Yadav, the Dhaba owner, alleged that two policemen who were on duty refused to pay ₹400 bill after eating the food at the eatery on February 4, reported The Times of India.

"For ₹400 bill they were offering only ₹80 after which my elder brother requested them to pay at least ₹200. As they were drunk, an argument started between them and my brother. Both of them started abusing and beating my brother and threatened to send him to jail. After the argument both the policemen, later identified as constables Santosh Kumar and Shailendra Kumar left the shop," said Praveen.

Narrating the further story, Praveen claimed, "After they left, within a few minutes 15 policemen arrived at the Dhaba. Some of the customers interfered in the matter after which they pointed guns and took my brother and the customers in their custody. As I am physically challenged, they spared me."

Earlier, in the FIR registered at Kotwali Dehat police station, it was alleged that a gang of 10 people were hatching a plan for loot. Police also claimed that people were held for an encounter. For the records, the police also showed the recovery which included 2kg contraband and 80 litres of illicit liquor.

After this whole issue got highlighted, an enquiry was ordered by the senior officials into the matter.

Etah police also posted a statement through a video on microblogging platform Twitter, in which Agra Zone ADG, Rajeev Krishna said that the allegations against the cops were true.

Rajeev Krishna in his statement said, "In the district Etah, the case of a complaint application given by the applicant Mr Praveen Kumar, resident of Etah district, has come to my notice, in which serious allegations have been made against the then Inspector and some policemen of the police station in Etah, Thana. This incident is of 2 February, 2021. Considering its seriousness, its immediate investigation has been conducted by SP Crime Etah."

"In this investigation, prima facie these allegations are being proved. I have been ordered by the personnel concerned to suspend the police personnel and also to take necessary legal action by instituting a case against all the policemen who have been found involved in the incident. This lawsuit and investigation is being done in Aligarh, and is removed from Etah, so that the whole episode can be investigated in a fair manner," said ADG of Agra Zone.

He also said that in the context of this serious incident, he also directed SSP Etah to strictly direct all policemen to ensure that if anyone was found to be involved in any illegal or criminal activity of any kind, then strict legal action would be taken against them.

