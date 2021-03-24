Bihar Police Bill Passed As Cops Thrash Opposition Leaders Inside State Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav Lashes Out At CM Nitish Kumar

Amid unprecedented scenes in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Bihar Special Armed Police Bill, 2021, was passed in the State Assembly on Tuesday, March 23, and will now be tabled in the Legislative Council.

In uproarious chaos, the opposition party, Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD), members were thrashed by the cops after a ruckus inside the legislative hall.

As per the reports, this incident occurred after the MLAs of the opposition party blocked assembly speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha from stepping out of his chamber, reported India Today.

The Bihar Special Armed Police Bill, 2021, which seeks to increase the powers of the police, was tabled by the Nitish Kumar government after which the chaos began. According to the government, the Bill is necessary for "increasingly complex security needs of the state" which has been witnessing rapid economic growth.

RJD termed the Bill as a 'black legislation', taking strong exception to provisions that empower the Special Armed Police to conduct searches and arrests without producing a warrant.

MLAs of the opposition parties sat outside the assembly speaker's chamber and blocked him from going inside the House to reconvene the proceedings.

After the ruckus, Patna DM Chandrashekhar Singh and SSP Upendra Kumar Sharma, followed by the police force and marshals, reached the assembly and removed the legislators who were sitting outside the speaker's chamber.

Kiran Devi, RJD legislator said, "The administration has beaten several Opposition legislators inside the House. Male and female legislators have been beaten by the police."

Bihar's leader of the opposition, Tejashwi Yadav, while talking to the media, said, "We wanted to speak but we were thrashed. This law means that search will be conducted without warrant & 'any policeman can arrest if he believes something is wrong'. No use of courts & magistrate."

We wanted to speak but we were thrashed. This law means that search will be conducted without warrant & "any policemen can arrest if he believes something is wrong". No use of courts & magistrate: RJD'sTejashwi Yadav after uproar in Assembly over Bihar Special Armed Police Bill pic.twitter.com/8T0oDCQiQE — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2021

Targeting the Chief Minister, Tejashwi Yadav tweeted, "Nitish Kumar, the cruel head of the demonic government, beat up our unarmed legislators inside the House. My revolutionary fellow MLA Satish Das, who belongs to a poor family, became a victim of hooliganism of Nitish Kumar. He suffered a head injury. The picture is proof. #ShameNitishKumar."



However, the Bill was later tabled by Vijay Kumar Sinha in the evening which eventually was cleared in the assembly.



Earlier, the RJD had announced the siege of the assembly to protest against the issue of major unemployment, corruption and inflation in the state. A large number of RJD workers, headed by Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav, gathered near Gandhi Maidan and started marching towards the assembly.

Both the leaders of the RJD, Tejashwi and Tej Pratap were later arrested at the Dak Bunglow Road.

Alleging the police for using force without any reason, Tejashwi Yadav targeted Nitish Kumar and tweeted, "Dictatorship of Nitish has seeped into his police force! Without any provocation, they started pelting stones and lathi charging the protestors agitating & sloganeering peacefully. CM Nitish, your days in power are numbered! You will be made answerable for each of your sin."

Dictatorship of Nitish has seeped into his police force! Without any provocation, they started pelting stones and lathi charging the protestors agitating & sloganeering peacefully.



CM Nitish, your days in power are numbered! You will be made answerable for each of your sin. pic.twitter.com/fKrw9VUt0O — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) March 23, 2021