In UP Govts Cabinet Of 52, Sole Muslim Face Danish Azad Ansari Pledges As Minority Welfare Minister

Credits: Twitter (Danish Azad

In UP Govt's Cabinet Of 52, Sole Muslim Face Danish Azad Ansari Pledges As Minority Welfare Minister

Uttar Pradesh,  26 March 2022 9:53 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Earlier, Ansari has adorned several roles, such as the general secretary of BJP's minority cell in the state. He was appointed in this position before the 2022 assembly polls.

The Bharatiya Janata Party won with a majority in Uttar Pradesh in the recent Assembly elections, with Yogi Adityanath becoming the Chief Minister face for the second time. A grand ceremony was organised, where Adityanath took the oath with 52 ministers, at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium.

Among the legislatures, the party has only one Muslim face, Danish Azad Ansari, who was sworn in as the Minorities Welfare Minister. He is one of 31 new faces that have made an entry into the government.

Politically Incline Since College

Ansari has completed his schooling at Ballia's Holy Cross School. The 32-year-old has been into politics since his college days. He was a member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student union in Lucknow University, NDTV reported.

Ansari's Journey With BJP

This is not the first time the Balia resident has been inducted into the party. Earlier, Ansari has adorned several roles, such as the general secretary of BJP's minority cell in the state. He was appointed in this position before the 2022 assembly polls.

The welfare minister was appointed as a member of the Urdu Language Committee in the government's previous term in October 2018. He had held the minister of state status at the committee.

Muslims' Trust In BJP

Speaking on his new journey, Ansari expressed his gratitude to the party for giving an opportunity to the 'ordinary member'. Ansari said that his induction was the symbol of trust by BJP in its dedicated worker.

The minister said that the Muslim community's trust in the party was rising, especially in UP. The welfare schemes introduced by the party have benefitted the community members, Ansari added. He said that the government does not ask 'anyone's caste and religion before providing them facilities.

Also Read: Equality For All! Differently Abled People Eligible To Join Railway, Police Services Says SC

X