Uttar Pradesh: Meerut Woman Sells Jewellery To Build Home For Transgenders

A woman from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut sold all her jewellery to purchase a land where she plans to build the state's first shelter home for the transgender community.

Social activist Ranjana Agarwal came to know about problems that the transgender people during her five years of research. "Nobody rents out their home to them, and they don't even land a job easily," she said.

The 50-year-old sold her close to ₹2 lakh of her jewellery to purchase a 50-square-yard plot on Bulandshahr's Khurja town's outskirts. "This was the least I could do," Agarwal said.

The foundation-laying ceremony was held on Wednesday, January 6, morning. Once built, it will be able to accommodate at least 20 people of the community, reported The Times of India.

"I live in rented accommodation along with my husband, two sons and in-laws. But when I came close to these people and got to know about their problems, I pledged to get them a place to live first. My house can wait," said Agarwal, who is secretary of Mahila Kalyan Chetna Samiti.

Once built, it will be Uttar Pradesh's first shelter home dedicated to transgenders. India's first home for transgender people was started in December 2020 in Vadodara, Gujarat.

Agarwal believes it is a small step in the right direction. People have come forward to help her for the noble cause. "I know it will be a small dwelling. But I have taken this step to remind the government about its duties towards this community," she said.

