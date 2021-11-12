Uttar Pradesh Official Sexually Assaults Female Colleague At Workplace, Arrested

The social and systemic inability to implement stringent laws against sexual harassment and assaults for women at the workplace is evident from the number of cases filed daily.

Uttar Pradesh laid another example, where a government officer was arrested for sexually assaulting his female colleague at the workplace in Lucknow.

The accused has been identified as Ichharam Yadav and is an under-secretary-level officer at Bapu Bhavan. He was posted at the minority welfare department as a section in charge, The New Indian Express reported.

The women submitted a written complaint at Hussainganj Police Station, following which; an FIR was lodged on October 29 against the accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The woman had shot the video of Yadav when he was harassing her; he could be seen forcing himself upon her while she tried to push him away. Whenever she objected, the cop threatened to fire her from her job. She alleged that this has been continuing since 2018.

She had shot multiple videos of him on different occasions and submitted all of them as evidence to the department, and the investigation into the case is underway.

Shocking visual from #Lucknow



Man posted as secretary in the minority welfare department is caught physically forcing himself on ad-hoc woman employee. FIR lodged in Hussainganj police station.



The video was shot by victim. Have blurred to safeguard her identity. pic.twitter.com/vt2a7ZDsbW — Arvind Chauhan (@Arv_Ind_Chauhan) November 10, 2021

The 30-year-old informed that he had approached top officials several times regarding the harassment, but Yadav was well-connected, and he got away with the crime multiple times. Realising her pleas were falling on deaf ears, the woman posted the videos on social media.



