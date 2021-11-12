All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Uttar Pradesh Official Sexually Assaults Female Colleague At Workplace, Arrested

Credits: The Indian Express 

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Uttar Pradesh Official Sexually Assaults Female Colleague At Workplace, Arrested

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

Uttar Pradesh,  12 Nov 2021 8:50 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

The woman had shot the video of the accused when he was harassing her; he could be seen forcing himself upon her while she tried to push him away. Whenever she objected, the officer threatened to fire her from her job. She alleged that this has been continuing since 2018.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The social and systemic inability to implement stringent laws against sexual harassment and assaults for women at the workplace is evident from the number of cases filed daily.

Uttar Pradesh laid another example, where a government officer was arrested for sexually assaulting his female colleague at the workplace in Lucknow.

The accused has been identified as Ichharam Yadav and is an under-secretary-level officer at Bapu Bhavan. He was posted at the minority welfare department as a section in charge, The New Indian Express reported.

The women submitted a written complaint at Hussainganj Police Station, following which; an FIR was lodged on October 29 against the accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The woman had shot the video of Yadav when he was harassing her; he could be seen forcing himself upon her while she tried to push him away. Whenever she objected, the cop threatened to fire her from her job. She alleged that this has been continuing since 2018.

She had shot multiple videos of him on different occasions and submitted all of them as evidence to the department, and the investigation into the case is underway.

The 30-year-old informed that he had approached top officials several times regarding the harassment, but Yadav was well-connected, and he got away with the crime multiple times. Realising her pleas were falling on deaf ears, the woman posted the videos on social media.

Also Read: Over 34 Students A Day Died By Suicide After Coronavirus Hit In 2020

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Devyani Madaik
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
Uttar Pradesh 
Sexual Assaults 
harassment 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X