Over 34 Students A Day Died By Suicide After Coronavirus Hit In 2020

Credits: Unsplash 

Over 34 Students A Day Died By Suicide After Coronavirus Hit In 2020

India,  12 Nov 2021 6:26 AM GMT

There was an alarming increase of 21 per cent compared to the previous year. The data analysis since 1995 shows that India lost more than 1.8 lakh students to suicides, and the maximum number of deaths were recorded in 2020.

More than 34 students died by suicide per day in India after the coronavirus outbroke in the country in 2020. This has accounted for over 12,500 fatalities in the past year.

There was an alarming increase of 21 per cent compared to the previous year. The data analysis since 1995 shows that India lost more than 1.8 lakh students to suicides, and the maximum number of deaths were recorded in 2020, Times of India reported.

The year also saw less examination pressure compared to earlier years.

Maharashtra With Maximum Suicide Cases

Of the total student suicides, six states reported 53 per cent (6,598) of the cases. Maharashtra was at the top of the list, followed by Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, and Karnataka. Other states and union territories reported 5,928 deaths.

According to the report, the student suicides accounted for over 5.2 per cent between 1995 and 1999 on an average; during 2000-2009, suicides accounted for more than 5 per cent. Thereafter, the cases reported have been a minimum of 6 per cent.

'Academic Challenges On Of The Triggers

Speaking to the media, psychiatrists, and experts said that taking stress for a detailed study could be one of the causes of the deaths. In addition, students were also triggered by other issues, including COVID, the unexpected changes it brought in socially, economically, and so forth.

Dr John Vijay Sagar, professor of child and adolescent psychiatry at Nimhans, said that suicides did not happen suddenly but resulted from pent-up emotions that come out at once.

"In most of these cases, the students would have faced problems earlier too. In the unpredictable situation of the pandemic, they had to cope with additional stress and anxiety. Their coping mechanisms would have got affected with venting systems, like friends and school/college environment is absent," the professor said. He added that family conflicts would also have been one of the reasons.

Also Read: Feminist News Wave: This All-Woman Organisation In Rural UP Does Pathbreaking Coverage

