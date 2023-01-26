Creating Avenues! Uttar Pradesh Government Schools To Generate Funds By Renting Out Premises For Functions

In an effort to create new avenues of income for government schools, the Uttar Pradesh (UP) government is planning on a proposal to allow UP Board secondary schools to offer their premises for private functions and events on rent. It is said that such an initiative will promote financial independence for government schools in UP.

The UP secondary school education department has made a draft policy regarding the same and sought suggestions from the public. According to the director of education, Mahendra Dev, the draft proposed policy has been updated on the official website of UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP).

Know More About Draft Policy

According to the draft document, the state-run schools can use their resources to generate funds by allowing their premises to be used for private events and functions- marriages and birthday celebrations, cultural events, sports, and exhibitions. All these activities can be done inside the school on school holidays without disturbing the studies and academics of students. The draft policy also recommends the formation of a district-level committee to consider proposals and grant permission.

According to senior officials in the education department, the district magistrate will lead the six-member district committee. The chief development officer of the district can function as the vice president and the district inspector of schools as committee secretary.

As per the state guidelines, the schools would be required first to get the proposal approved in the general body meeting of their respective committees and then send it to the district committee for final approval, Times Now reported.

The district committee will approve the renting of schools on the condition that it shouldn’t hamper the learning and teaching process of the schools. The event or the functions should not fall under the construction or semi-construction category. All the information would be uploaded to their official website to maintain transparency.

