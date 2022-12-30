Uttar Pradesh: First 'Agro Mall' Set To Come In Lucknow To Facilitate Agricultural Marketing, Aid Farmers

The farmers always struggle to sell their produce at a fair price due to the competitive market. However, they won't suffer any more in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, as the state government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the officials to set up an agro mall in the city.

The first agro mall in the capital city Lucknow will allow farmers to brand better their agricultural produce and sell them at fair prices. They can sell grains, fruits, and vegetables directly to the end consumers at the mall proposed to be built at Vikalp Khand of Gomtinagar.

State-Of-The-Art Facilities

According to a statement issued by the UP government, the initiative will also allow consumers to get fresh fruits and vegetables directly from agricultural lands. Nearly 8,000 square meters of land in Gomtinagar will be allotted for constructing a 7-storey agro mall equipped with modern facilities, reported The Print.

Both farmers and customers at the agro-mall can avail of several state-of-the-art facilities. According to officials, the mall will have parking facilities for farmers and customers, places to rest, and modern infrastructure, among others.

Other Initiatives For Farmers

On scientific development in agriculture, the CM also mentioned that encouraging results could be seen in using tissue culture techniques in agriculture. To promote such techniques that benefit the farmers, a tissue culture laboratory will also be established to push banana cultivation.

On the other hand, state officials have also received instructions to make amendments to the Mandi Rules for obtaining a license for the e-auction of agricultural produce on digital platforms. It will allow more participation from the private sector, increasing the income of Mandi Parishad.

The revenue collection for the Mandi Parishad from April to November is recorded at ₹972 crores, and the CM has directed the Mandi Parishad officials to set a target for ₹1500 crores revenue collection in the next financial year. Apart from the agro mall, the UP government will also promote farmers' income levels through different initiatives, as mentioned by the state government officials.

Also Read: Tribal Affairs Ministry, Amazon Launches Computer Skills Training Programme For Tribal School Teachers