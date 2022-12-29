All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Tribal Affairs Ministry, Amazon Launches Computer Skills Training Programme For Tribal School Teachers

Image Credit: Twitter/ Ministry of Tribal Affairs

Education
The Logical Indian Crew

Tribal Affairs Ministry, Amazon Launches Computer Skills Training Programme For Tribal School Teachers

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

India,  29 Dec 2022 7:28 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

The Union Tribal Affairs Ministry, in collaboration with Amazon, launched a two-day computer skills training programme for teachers of Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) to provide the best quality education to tribal students.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Union Tribal Affairs Ministry, led by Minister Arjun Munda, launched a two-day computer skills training program in collaboration with Amazon Future Engineer and Learning Links Foundation for teachers of Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS). The initiative has been taken to provide the best quality education to tribal students studying in EMRS.

According to officials, there are 54 EMRS in the country, spread across six states- Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Telangana. The training will focus on early access to computer science education for tribal teachers and other communities.

Promoting Computer Science Learning

The Amazon Future Engineer (AFE) program will also promote students' interest in pursuing computer science in higher education and their career. The Union Tribal Affairs Minister, Arjun Munda, said, "The Future Engineer Programme will serve as a stepping stone in creating Computer awareness for the tribal students of EMRSs."

The two-day training workshop (December 28, 29) across 54 EMRSs in six states will also provide necessary resources and support to teachers to enable them to create awareness among students about computer science and its scope in the future.

In the workshop, the students will be taught several computer science lessons- fundamentals of computer science, introduction to coding, logical sequencing, learning loops, block programming using open secure source platforms, class chat sessions to discuss tech space, and different tech initiatives, among others, reported NDTV Education.

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs is also planning to launch several initiatives in the field of education to promote tribal students across the country. Several residential schools will also open in remote areas of the country to educate rural youth.

Also Read: Facing Obstacles With Smile! Indian Army Soldier Walks In Knee-Deep Snow, Netizens Salute Superhero

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Ministry of Tribal Affairs 
Amazon Future Engineer 
Tribal Teachers 

Must Reads

Deaths Due To Accident In India Crossed 1.5 Lakh Mark; Uttar Pradesh & Tamil Nadu Tops List
Masks, Sanitisers & RT-PCR Tests: States Undertake Preventive Measures Amid Surge In COVID-19 Cases
My Story: 'My Disorder Deteriorates With Time, But I Did Not Let It Deteriorate My Spirit'
Reducing Carbon Footprint! IEX Becomes India's First Carbon-Neutral Power Exchange, Know More
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X