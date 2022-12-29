Tribal Affairs Ministry, Amazon Launches Computer Skills Training Programme For Tribal School Teachers

The Union Tribal Affairs Ministry, led by Minister Arjun Munda, launched a two-day computer skills training program in collaboration with Amazon Future Engineer and Learning Links Foundation for teachers of Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS). The initiative has been taken to provide the best quality education to tribal students studying in EMRS.

According to officials, there are 54 EMRS in the country, spread across six states- Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Telangana. The training will focus on early access to computer science education for tribal teachers and other communities.

Sh. Arjun Munda, Hon'ble Union Minister @TribalAffairsIn ,graced the Program Launch & Computer Science Fundamentals Training Workshop for Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) teachers organised by @nests_emrs under @TribalAffairsIn (1/8) pic.twitter.com/P9ka6yefEb — Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Govt. of India (@TribalAffairsIn) December 28, 2022

Promoting Computer Science Learning

The Amazon Future Engineer (AFE) program will also promote students' interest in pursuing computer science in higher education and their career. The Union Tribal Affairs Minister, Arjun Munda, said, "The Future Engineer Programme will serve as a stepping stone in creating Computer awareness for the tribal students of EMRSs."

The two-day training workshop (December 28, 29) across 54 EMRSs in six states will also provide necessary resources and support to teachers to enable them to create awareness among students about computer science and its scope in the future.

In the workshop, the students will be taught several computer science lessons- fundamentals of computer science, introduction to coding, logical sequencing, learning loops, block programming using open secure source platforms, class chat sessions to discuss tech space, and different tech initiatives, among others, reported NDTV Education.

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs is also planning to launch several initiatives in the field of education to promote tribal students across the country. Several residential schools will also open in remote areas of the country to educate rural youth.

