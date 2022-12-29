Facing Obstacles With Smile! Indian Army Soldier Walks In Knee-Deep Snow, Netizens Salute Superhero

The entire northern region of India is under the grip of severe cold and extreme weather conditions. Stepping outside in the bitter cold can be full of complications, but not for Indian Army soldiers. They always stand on their feet to defend the country against enemies in challenging situations.

Recently, Major General Raju Chauhan took to Twitter and shared a heroic video of a soldier showing commitment to his duty. The video has been praised by netizens and has received over 1 lakh views so far. The army veteran shared the video on December 25, where a soldier can be seen wading through snowfall with a rifle in his knees.

The video's time, date, and location are not yet known, but the army personnel can be seen making his way in knee-deep snow. In the 30-second video, he is seen using his rifle to balance. Major General shared the video on Twitter, saying, "Notice the smile on the face of this young soldier."

Notice the smile on face of this young soldier 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/emejbSmbNP — Maj Gen Raju Chauhan, VSM (veteran)🇮🇳 (@SoldierNationF1) December 25, 2022

Netizens Salute Superhero

The video has received numerous comments from users across India. Some people are amazed to see the fortitude and endurance of the soldier, while others are showering compliments on him for defending the country under tiring circumstances.

A user, in the reply, said, "Smile says he is not there for salary but his passion for serving his country. Jay Hind." Another user wrote, "When you serve your mother, a smile lights up on your face."

Smile says, he is not there for salary but his passion to serve his country. Jay Hind https://t.co/tO2YO91O0y — Utkarsh Arya (@Utkarsh82632343) December 27, 2022

When you serve your mother, a smile lights up on your face 🫡 — Neelakantan Pillai (@neelpichirikat) December 25, 2022

Another Twitter user with emotional sentiments replied, "What a tough life these heroes have, and yet they live every moment with smiles on their faces. Million salute. Indebted forever."

What a tough life these heroes have and yet they live every moment with smiles on their faces. Million salute. Indebted forever 🙏 — Kumar Gaurav #GlazersOut (@gauravkumar1508) December 25, 2022

The cold waves have spanned across the country's northern parts since December 15, and the forecast suggests that they will intensify further. According to the India Meteorological Department, the cold wave and fog will begin their spell from December 31 over northwest India.

