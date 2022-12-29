Facing Obstacles With Smile! Indian Army Soldier Walks In Knee-Deep Snow, Netizens Salute Superhero

All section
Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

India,  29 Dec 2022 5:13 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

The entire northern region of India is engulfed in the bitter cold. Stepping outside in severely lower temperatures can be full of complications, but not for Indian Army soldiers. They continue to defend the nation in challenging situations.

The entire northern region of India is under the grip of severe cold and extreme weather conditions. Stepping outside in the bitter cold can be full of complications, but not for Indian Army soldiers. They always stand on their feet to defend the country against enemies in challenging situations.

Recently, Major General Raju Chauhan took to Twitter and shared a heroic video of a soldier showing commitment to his duty. The video has been praised by netizens and has received over 1 lakh views so far. The army veteran shared the video on December 25, where a soldier can be seen wading through snowfall with a rifle in his knees.

The video's time, date, and location are not yet known, but the army personnel can be seen making his way in knee-deep snow. In the 30-second video, he is seen using his rifle to balance. Major General shared the video on Twitter, saying, "Notice the smile on the face of this young soldier."

Netizens Salute Superhero

The video has received numerous comments from users across India. Some people are amazed to see the fortitude and endurance of the soldier, while others are showering compliments on him for defending the country under tiring circumstances.

A user, in the reply, said, "Smile says he is not there for salary but his passion for serving his country. Jay Hind." Another user wrote, "When you serve your mother, a smile lights up on your face."

Another Twitter user with emotional sentiments replied, "What a tough life these heroes have, and yet they live every moment with smiles on their faces. Million salute. Indebted forever."

The cold waves have spanned across the country's northern parts since December 15, and the forecast suggests that they will intensify further. According to the India Meteorological Department, the cold wave and fog will begin their spell from December 31 over northwest India.

Also Read: Unprecedented Bomb Cyclone Hits US & Canada, Millions Affected By Winter Storm; All You Need To Know

