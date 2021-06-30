Uttar Pradesh Businessman Abducts, Murders Business Partner's Son To Recover Loan; Arrested

A businessman and four of his associates in Uttar Pradesh abducted and murdered a 23-year-old son of another businessman after a row over money.

The state Special Task Force (STF) has arrested the felon identified as Harsh Chauhan, his friend Sumit Aswani and associates Happy Khanna, Manoj Bansal, and Rinku Singh, The Indian Express reported.

The victim has been identified as Sachin Chauhan, son of Suresh Chauhan, a government contractor, and owner of a cold storage unit. Harsh Chauhan's father, Lekhraj Chauhan, is a business partner of the victim's father.

The incident took place on June 21, when Sachin left the house saying he would return by late afternoon. The family members tried to reach out to him telephonically after they did not hear from him till late evening. An unidentified person answered the call and claimed that Sachin was under the influence of alcohol and would return home the next day.

When there was no news of him the following day, the father lodged a missing report at the New Agra police station, and the team initiated the probe immediately. The STF also joined the search operation.

The police arrested associate Happy Khanna on June 27, after receiving a tip-off, followed by Bansal and Aswani's arrest. During interrogation, Khanna confessed to having kidnapped the 23-year-old victim from near his house in Agra.

Aswani revealed that abduction was Harsh Chauhan's plan, from whom the victim had borrowed ₹40 lakhs as a loan. Sachin had not returned the money for a long time.

Following this, he planned to abduct him and demand ₹ 2 crore as ransom from his family. The five later killed him in fear that the victim might disclose their names.

According to the police, they later wrapped and took the body to a cremation ground where the last rites of the COVID deceased were being conducted. The group claimed the victim died of COVID-19.

The accused were planning to collect the ransom, but the timely search operation by the police helped catch all of them.

Also Read: Prostitution Racket Busted In Noida; Police Arrest 16 Men, 12 Women