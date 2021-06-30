Prostitution Racket Busted In Noida; Police Arrest 16 Men, 12 Women

The Noida Police on Tuesday, June 29, busted a prostitution racket after conducting a raid at a guest house in Sector 49 of the city. The team arrested 28 people, including 18 men and 16 women, NDTV reported.

The department was informed by its sources about the illicit racket being operated from a house at Sector 51. Based on the tip-off, the team raided the place near the police station, in Sector 49 and arrested the accused.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Ranvijay Singh informed they have also recovered several pieces of evidence and seized other resources used by the culprits.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police, the local police station in-charge, and officials from the Mahila Thana and the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit were present on the spot.

An FIR has been filed in the case and further investigation into the case is underway.

Sex Racket Busted In UP

Last week, the Uttar Pradesh Police arrested 12 people, including seven men and five women, for running a sex racket, which was operated from two guest houses in Goverdhan in the Mathura district. Two owners of the guest houses were among the accused.

All of them were booked under provisions of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

The police conducted the raid at Sri Krishna Seva Sadan and Pawan Dham guest, after receiving a tip-off. The accused were caught red-handed, and the team also recovered some objectionable material, including obscene literature, magazines, images, etc. The CCTV footage and fingerprints were also collected from the spot.

Also Read: Delhi Gets Its First Public Toilet For The Third Gender