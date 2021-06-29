Delhi Gets Its First Public Toilet For The Third Gender

To make the city space more inclusive, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Monday, June 28, opened the first toilet complex for exclusive use by the third gender.

The toilet is located near the Press Club of India Parking in Shastri Bhawan. The facility has been developed under the Swachh Bharat Mission and was inaugurated by the members of the transgender community in the presence of the NDMC chairman. A senior civic body official said there is also a plan for constructing more such facilities after assessing feasibility and identification of site in NDMC areas





First public #toilet for exclusive use by #ThirdGender was inaugurated by members of third gender in presence of chairman and secretary #NDMC at #press club parking near Shastri Bhawan in NDMC area.#inclusivity#SwacchBharatMission #SwacchSurvekshan2021 pic.twitter.com/nQsq4BkYIM — New Delhi Municipal Council Official (@tweetndmc) June 28, 2021





Times of India reported that the facility was part of this year's budget of NDMC, which was announced in January. The complex already had toilets for regular users and specially-abled persons, and the addition of an exclusive toilet for the third gender is a welcome move.



"We welcome the move by the NDMC because we know how difficult it is for people like us to access public urinals, " Abhina Aher, a transgender activist told the newspaper.



Delhi Government's Order

In February, the Delhi government had instructed all its departments and district authorities, municipal corporations, and Delhi Police to make separate toilets for people from the transgender community. All the departments were given two years' time to construct the facilities.

Delhi government's move is in line with Supreme Court's 2014 judgment, which accorded the third gender status to people from the transgender community. In its judgment, the apex court had also asked for the creation of separate washrooms for the third gender in public places.

