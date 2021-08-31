Uttar Pradesh Bans Sale Of Liquor, Meat In Mathura To Revive City's Reputation

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Monday, August 30, imposed a complete ban on the sale of liquor and meat in Mathura.

The officers will be implementing the order by figuring out the best possible measurements. They have also been directed to take stringent actions against the people involved in the selling and buying of the items, he added.

Meat, Liquore Traders Advised To Sell Milk

Speaking at the Krishna Janamashtami 2021 event in Lucknow, Adityanath advised the liquor and meat traders to become milk producers and restore Mathura's reputation, The Indian Express reported.

According to the reports, the state government is considering having a mix of modern technology and cultural and spiritual traditions for the city's development.

"There be no shortage of funds for developing the Brij Bhumi. We are looking at a blend of modern technology and the cultural and spiritual heritage for the region's development," he was quoted as saying.

The minister also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for changing the course of the country and leading it in the new direction by reviving the places of worship which were neglected for a long time.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr Dinesh Sharma, cabinet ministers Laxmi Narain Chaudhary and Shrikant Sharma also attended the event.

