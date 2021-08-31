All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
HeroCaste discrimination
Uttar Pradesh Bans Sale Of Liquor, Meat In Mathura To Revive Citys Reputation

Credits: Facebook (Yogi Adityanath), Unsplash 

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Uttar Pradesh Bans Sale Of Liquor, Meat In Mathura To Revive City's Reputation

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

Uttar Pradesh,  31 Aug 2021 7:53 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

Adityanath advised the liquor and meat traders to become milk producers and restore Mathura's reputation. The state government is also considering having a mix of modern technology and cultural and spiritual traditions for the city's development.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Monday, August 30, imposed a complete ban on the sale of liquor and meat in Mathura.

The officers will be implementing the order by figuring out the best possible measurements. They have also been directed to take stringent actions against the people involved in the selling and buying of the items, he added.

Meat, Liquore Traders Advised To Sell Milk

Speaking at the Krishna Janamashtami 2021 event in Lucknow, Adityanath advised the liquor and meat traders to become milk producers and restore Mathura's reputation, The Indian Express reported.

According to the reports, the state government is considering having a mix of modern technology and cultural and spiritual traditions for the city's development.

"There be no shortage of funds for developing the Brij Bhumi. We are looking at a blend of modern technology and the cultural and spiritual heritage for the region's development," he was quoted as saying.

The minister also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for changing the course of the country and leading it in the new direction by reviving the places of worship which were neglected for a long time.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr Dinesh Sharma, cabinet ministers Laxmi Narain Chaudhary and Shrikant Sharma also attended the event.

Also Read: Karnataka: 23-Yr-Old Woman Stabbed To Death By Colleague For Rejecting Marriage Proposal

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Devyani Madaik
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
Uttar Pradesh 
Liquor 
Meat 
Mathura 
CM Yogi Adityanath 
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About About Us Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact Testimonials
Policies Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Correction Policy Sponsored Content Policy
Contact Us Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X