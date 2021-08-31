Karnataka: 23-Yr-Old Woman Stabbed To Death By Colleague For Rejecting Marriage Proposal

A woman in Karnataka was killed on Monday, August 30, by her colleague for turning down his marriage proposal

The police have arrested the 27-year-old attacker, identified as Venkatesh, and registered an FIR in the case, Hindustan Times reported.

The victim, identified as Anitha, was stabbed in the neck by Venkatesh while she was on her way to work near Doddabele Road in Kengeri. He took her to the hospital with the help of another colleague, but she was declared dead on arrival.

Accused Approached Multiple Times

Residents of Andhra Pradesh, both the were friends for a long time, worked for the same fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company in Kengeri for the past two years. They were provided with accommodation by the company.

The interrogation revealed that Venkatesh had developed feelings for Anitha and had proposed to her. However, the 23-year-old rejected the proposal saying that her parents would not agree to it. She claimed that she was already married to a relative when she was a minor, but he refused to believe her.

The accused approached her multiple times. The previous day, he met her and tried to persuade her, but Anitha stood with her answer. He then pulled out a knife from his pocket and stabbed her.

Venkatesh confessed his crime and detailed how he had purchased from a nearby shop right before attacking her.

