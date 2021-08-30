All section
HeroCaste discrimination
Sangrur Protests: Unemployed Youth Protest Against Punjab Education Minister Continues

Credits: Hindustan Times 

Protest and injustice
The Logical Indian Crew

Sangrur Protests: Unemployed Youth Protest Against Punjab Education Minister Continues

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

Punjab,  30 Aug 2021 9:37 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

These people are eligible candidates, who have cleared their Bachelor of Education and Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), and have been sitting on indefinite strike outside Singla’s since December 31, 2020.

Several women and men protested at Kakra village in Bhawanigarh town on Sunday, August 29, against the Punjab school Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla, demanding employment.

The police have detained many of them and took them away from the spot, Hindustan Times reported. The demonstration was held when Singla was on his way to inaugurate a Sports Park in the area, Hindustan Times reported.

These people are eligible candidates, who have cleared their Bachelor of Education and Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), and have been sitting on indefinite strike outside Singla's since December 31, 2020.

Along with them, members of All Punjab 873 DPE Teachers Union, 646 PTI Teachers Union Punjab, Unemployed Art and Craft Union Punjab and Unemployed Multipurpose Health Union Punjab are also staging protests.

Last week, a member of the Unemployed BEd Test Pass Teaches' Union, Munish Fazilka, climbed up the water tank of the civil hospital in protest. Even after months of protest, the administration has not given any concrete response.

The protestors said they would continue with the demonstrations until the government met its promises in its manifesto - providing employment.

"We have burnt the government's for over six months to push its authorities out of deep slumber. We have also visited various villages and shared our ordeal with locals to expose the authorities," B Ed and TET Pass Union President Sukhwinder Dhilwan told the media.

Also Read: Thermal Power Units Shut In Rajasthan; Power Generation Firm Has No Money For Coal

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Devyani Madaik
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
Sangrur Protests 
Punjab Education Minister 
Vijay Inder Singla 
Congress 
