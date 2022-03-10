All section
Assembly Elections 2022: BJPs Winning Streak In Uttar Pradesh Sets The Stage For 2024 Polls

Image Credits: Wikimedia 

Assembly Elections 2022: BJP's Winning Streak In Uttar Pradesh Sets The Stage For 2024 Polls

10 March 2022

With Yogi Adityanath gearing up to become UP's chief minister once again, the results of this year's Assembly Elections could be the end of the road for Congress.

This year's Assembly Elections are inching towards an obvious conclusion. With the polls in five states ending, the vote counting has begun. BJP is looking to form the government in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Goa, respectively, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab. The results will set the stage for the Lok Sabha Elections in 2024.

With BJP making a comeback, it has been the only party to be voted back by the UP public since 1985. Yogi Adityanath has become the first Chief Minister of the state to be re-elected after completing a five-year term. While Akhilesh Yadav is trailing behind, BSP and Congress see nothing but a dead end as their dreams of ruling Uttar Pradesh has ended.

Roadmap For Lok Sabha Polls 2024

When it comes to Indian politics, certain regions hold significance. Uttar Pradesh is one of them. For the BJP, the past few years have been fruitful in attaining a majority in an important constituency. When it comes to UP, the Yogi Adityanath government has managed to win the people's vote with their 'double-engine sarkar' making inroads with their various welfare schemes in the state.

For the Modi regime, the recently-concluded assembly elections hold immense importance. Taking the public's trust along, the party makes a road map towards the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections in 2024. Many experts believe that Yogi Adityanath could be Narendra Modi's possible successor if BJP strikes gold in the general elections.

Questioning Anti-Incumbency Forces

The BJP win is a death sentence for the opposition. For Congress and BSP, it seems to be the end of the road in Uttar Pradesh, which will prove detrimental in the long run. As of now, the Modi government has no national party opposing them. Barring the regional outfits, BJP can be confident ahead of the Lok Sabha elections where the country can vote them into power.

However, the future seems to be bleak. The party is notorious for using religion to garner votes from the Indian public. The country's polarization is almost complete, with the party fulfilling its promise of building the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. With Uttar Pradesh well within their grasp, BJP stares at a bright future while the country scrambles to keep the pieces of democracy together with these results.

Also Read: Why Is NOTA Option Gaining Popularity In Electoral Polls?

