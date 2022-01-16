NOTA or none of the above options in elections has been available to the people since 2013. While some people have lauded the opportunity of giving the voters freedom to mention how they are unhappy with all the candidates, many have often viewed the option with scepticism. In most cases, the lack of power of NOTA has made people question the need for the same. In India, irrespective of the number of votes to NOTA, the contestant with a majority of available votes is chosen as the winning candidate. Puducherry and Chhattisgarh have the highest percentage of NOTA voters at 2.31 and 2.29 per cent, respectively.

How Indonesia Set An Example For Using NOTA?

Nobody knows who are the NOTA voters and why they choose the option. However, in popular opinion, one could infer that the choice needs more strengthening to be of use. There is a massive scope to increase the accountability of those elected to power. The voters saw a new ray of hope in 2013 when NOTA was provided as an option. However, the following clause of the candidate with a majority of the votes to be elected renders it ineffective. The Free Press Journal reported a similar scenario in Indonesia when only one candidate was contesting for the elections in Makassar and was confident of a victory; the voters played the NOTA card. Unlike what would have happened in India, there were re-elections; however, the candidate would have been chosen if there were the same result this time.

How Can We Move Ahead?

Nonetheless, the voters had made their point by saying that they did not like any contesting candidates. For a similar scenario to occur, the government has to strengthen the NOTA framework in its entirety. A strengthened NOTA where candidates will be changed if NOTA gets majority will prove a shot in the arm for voters to communicate their dissent and keep political parties on their toes in their service to people.

Lastly, the experts and policy-makers should sit together and ponder questions like what if NOTA wins again in the re-elections? How many candidates can be changed? How many re-elections are to be held? Will it be a sustainable expenditure? Finally, we need to understand when and where to draw the line!

