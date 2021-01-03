Uttar Pradesh: 75-Year-Old Protesting Farmer Kills Self In Mobile Toilet At Ghazipur Border

A 75-year-old protesting farmer allegedly killed himself in a mobile toilet at the Uttar Pradesh-Delhi border in Ghazipur on Saturday morning.

Sardar Kashmir Singh, from Bilaspur in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district, was one of the farmers who have been protesting on the border for more than a month now.

Deputy Superintendent of Police of Indirapuram Anshu Jain said that a suicide note written in Gurumukhi was found on him, reported Deccan Herald.

Singh wrote in the suicide note that the government must repeal the farm laws as these are against the interests of farmers, according to a leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU).

The BKU and several other farmer unions have been protesting at the border points of Delhi.

In the purported suicide note, Singh said that though some people from Punjab died during the protest, no one from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand has sacrificed life for the cause.

He has also requested the Sikh community to help his family marry off his grand-daughters and address the domestic issues faced by his married daughter.

Singh's body was handed over to his grandchildren who too were part of the protest in Ghazipur, police officer Jain said.

BKU national spokesman Rakesh Tikait demanded that the government provide an ex-gratia of ₹10 lakh each to the families of Kashmir Singh and another farmer who died of a heart attack at the protest site on Friday.

Farmers Threaten Tractor Parade On January 26



The farmers have been want the three farm laws, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act to be repealed.

Meanwhile, the farmers have threatened to hold a tractor rally - "Kisaan Parade" - in the national capital on Republic Day, just two days before the next round of talks with the centre to resolve nearly the deadlock, reported NDTV.

They said that they chose Republic Day "because it represents the supremacy of the people of India", and also marks the completion of two months of their protests.

