A 50-year-old woman was gang-raped and murdered by three men, including a priest and his two disciples, in Uttar Pradesh.



The police have arrested the two of the three accused, NDTV reported. The incident took place on Sunday, January 3, in the Ughaiti area of Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district.

The victim, an Anganwadi worker, visited the temple regularly. On Sunday, she had left home around 5 pm and did not return till late evening. Later, at 11:30 pm, the priest and two others brought her back. They dropped the woman at the door and left quickly, the deceased's son informed.

The family alleged the priest and the other two of sexual assault and murder. The police were informed the next morning, following which, the team sent the body for post-mortem. The reports confirmed sexual assault and severe injuries in the victim's private parts and multiple fractures in her legs.

The family also accused the police of delay in registering an FIR in the case.

Budaun police confirmed the arrest of the two. The department has also taken disciplinary action against the local policemen and suspended a station in charge for negligence and delay in reporting and investigating the case.

परिजनों द्वारा लिखित तहरीर व पीएम रिपोर्ट के आधार पर धारा 376डी व 302 भादवि का मुकदमा पंजीकृत किया गया है। SPRA के पर्यवेक्षण तथा CO के नेतृत्व में अभि0 की गिरफ्तारी हेतु 04 टीमें गठित कर 02 अभि0गण की गिरफ्तारी कर ली गयी है। लापरवाही बरतने पर तत्कालीन SHO को निलंबित किया गया। — Budaun Police (@budaunpolice) January 6, 2021

According to the report, a video of the accused priest appeared on Monday, where, upon asking, he claimed that the woman fell into the well and the trio tried to rescue her when they heard her cry for help.



The three have been booked under sections 376D (gang rape) and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

