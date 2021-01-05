Rural India

Uttar Pradesh: Five Booked For Torching House Of Muslim Man Who Converted To Hinduism

The man said that the accused had threatened him on various occasions over his conversion from Islam to Hinduism.

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh   |   5 Jan 2021 2:31 PM GMT / Updated : 2021-01-05T20:25:16+05:30
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Credits: TimesNow

The Uttar Pradesh Police have booked five people for allegedly torching the house of a Muslim man who embraced Hinduism in September last year.

The incident took place at a village in Raebareli on Sunday, January 3, when Dev Prakash Patel, was sleeping inside his house with children. Some people set the house on fire and locked the door from the outside. The nearby villagers rushed to the scene and rescued the family. The villagers later doused the fire.

Police said Mohammad Anwar (Dev Prakash Patel), had converted to Hinduism three months ago. Later, Patel lodged an FIR with the Raebareli Police, alleging that former village pradhan Mohammad Tahir and his associates, Ali Ahmed and Imtiaz, committed the crime.

Speaking to India Today, Patel said Ali Ahmed had threatened him on various occasions, saying that ''religious conversion was wrong and no one from the village would help him''. He also alleged that the trio removed the idols from the temple and buried them.

District Magistrate Vaibhav Srivastava told the media that the case is primarily a dispute over the piece of land where Patel was setting up his temple. "Angles other than threats over religious conversions are also being considered while investigating," DM Srivastava was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said the probe is underway, and security personnel were deployed victim's safety.

Also Read: Mumbai Man, YouTube Channel Barred For Allegedly Reporting Defamatory Stories On Adani Group

