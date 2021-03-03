Uttar Pradesh: 17-Yr-Old Girl Raped, Dragged Through Fields Till Skin Peeled, Murdered; 12 Arrested

The post-mortem report of a 17-year-old girl, who was found dead on a farm near a village in Akrabad in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh on Sunday, March 1, revealed some chilling details.

The report stated the cause of death to be strangulation and smothering. The doctors did not confirm any internal injuries in the preliminary examination. However, the external injuries found on the minor's body gave signs of an alleged sexual assault.

According to the Times of India, the minor's semi-naked body was recovered from the field. Her skin was peeled away from being dragged through the fields, and there were deep nail marks on her breasts.

An FIR has been registered against the unidentified persons under sections 376 (rape), 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Ac in the matter. The police have arrested 12 suspects in the matter and have preserved the vaginal and rectal swabs of the victim for forensic analysis.

The incident happened on Sunday when the girl had gone to collect fodder for the animals. The family started looking out for her after she did not return home till late evening. Later, a local had spotted the body in the field.

The incident sparked protests among the villagers, who attacked the police station on Sunday, hours after the body was recovered. The protestors had pelted stones, leaving one policeman injured.

The villagers had earlier refused to hand over the body. They allowed the police to take the body for autopsy only after a senior police official assured them of stringent action.



Crimes Against Women Rising In Uttar Pradesh



The incident comes five months after a Dalit woman was gang-raped and killed in Hathras just 35 km away from the village. Crimes against women have been a contentious issue in Uttar Pradesh for a while now. On March 2, a man was arrested for allegedly trying to rape a 14-year-old girl in the Banda district. On Saturday, the Harpur police arrested three men for allegedly gang-raping a 30-year-old woman from Greater Noida. On Tuesday itself a sexual assault case accused, who was out on bail, had allegedly shot dead the father of the complainant woman in Hathras.



