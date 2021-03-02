Uttar Pradesh: Man Accused Of Sexual Assault, Out On Bail, Shoots Survivor's Father In Hathras

In yet another shocking incident, a man who was out on bail after being accused of sexual assault allegedly shot the survivor's father during a violent clash on Monday, March 1. The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district.

According to the Hathras Police, the man, identified as Gaurav Sharma, was jailed for a month in 2018 after he was accused of molestation and a case was filed against him by the woman's family. He was, however, granted bail by a local court and was out of prison since then.

Taking to social media, the Hathras Police said that since the accused was let out on bail, both the families were at odds with each other. On Monday, both—the family of the survivor and Gaurav Sharma's family got into a heated argument outside a temple in the village at around 4:30 pm. The woman's father and the accused, Gaurav Sharma intervened. However, the argument intensified which led to the accused shooting the woman's father multiple times. Reportedly, the 50-year-old succumbed to injuries while being rushed to the hospital.





Reports mention that one of the family members of Gaurav Sharma has been arrested in the case.

A 45-second-video of the survivor crying outside the police station, seeking justice, has gone viral. Several journalists have been sharing the video demanding stricter action against the perpetrator.

"Please give me justice. There were six-seven people. They shot my father multiple times. My father had no enmity against anyone. His name is Gaurav Sharma," she is heard saying.

(Video Credits: Twitter/Adarsh Pandey)

