'Justice Delivered': US Drone Strike In Afghanistan Kills Al-Qaida Chief- Here's What We Know So Far

Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri had been running for the last 20 years, since the 9/11 terror attack in the United States (US). On July 31, the drone strike launched by the US killed al-Zawahiri in the Afghanistan capital Kabul. He took over Al-Qaeda after Osama Bin Laden was hacked to death by the US special forces in 2011 in Pakistan.



In his latest address, the US president mentioned that it's a moment of justice for 2,977 people killed in the terror attack of 9/11. According to official reports, it's speculated that the US might have used its Hellfire R9X warhead missile, which comes equipped with six razor blades that slice the target and don't explode like other missiles.

'The 9/11 Mastermind'

The Al-Qaeda chief who has been killed in a drone attack is said to be the mastermind of the 9/11 attack in the US. The attack is termed to be massive as it was a coordinated suicide terrorist attack at four different spots of the country. In 2011, then US president Barack Obama executed the master plan for killing Osama Bin Laden in Pakistan, who was also the man behind the 9/11 terror attack.

Soon after the successful operation of the US in Kabul, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) added a 'deceased' title at the bottom of al-Zawahiri's picture on its website. US president Joe Biden said, "Justice has been delivered, and this terrorist leader is no more."

On Saturday, at my direction, the United States successfully conducted an airstrike in Kabul, Afghanistan that killed the emir of al-Qa'ida: Ayman al-Zawahiri.



Justice has been delivered. — President Biden (@POTUS) August 1, 2022

The president added, "The United States continues to demonstrate our resolve and capacity to defend the American people against those who seek to harm us. Tonight, we made clear: No matter how long it takes. No matter where you try to hide. We will find you."

According to the reports, the target was on the balcony of his residence in Kabul when two Hellfire missiles approached him and ceased him to death on July 31, adding that President Biden gave the go-ahead for the operation on July 25, reported NDTV.

In the latest statement, the Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said that the airstrike that took place in Kabul on Sunday is strongly condemned, and it's a violation of international principles. During the operation, the family member of the Al-Qaeda chief was at home, but none were harmed.

