All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Justice Delivered: US Drone Strike In Afghanistan Kills Al-Qaida Chief- Heres What We Know So Far

Image Credit: Twitter/ Piers Morgan

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

'Justice Delivered': US Drone Strike In Afghanistan Kills Al-Qaida Chief- Here's What We Know So Far

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Others/World,  2 Aug 2022 5:48 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-08-02T11:18:40+05:30check update history

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

The US, on July 31, used the Hellfire R9X, a warhead-less missile in Kabul, Afghanistan, to kill Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri. US President Joe Biden called it a moment of justice for families of the 9/11 terror attack.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri had been running for the last 20 years, since the 9/11 terror attack in the United States (US). On July 31, the drone strike launched by the US killed al-Zawahiri in the Afghanistan capital Kabul. He took over Al-Qaeda after Osama Bin Laden was hacked to death by the US special forces in 2011 in Pakistan.

In his latest address, the US president mentioned that it's a moment of justice for 2,977 people killed in the terror attack of 9/11. According to official reports, it's speculated that the US might have used its Hellfire R9X warhead missile, which comes equipped with six razor blades that slice the target and don't explode like other missiles.

'The 9/11 Mastermind'

The Al-Qaeda chief who has been killed in a drone attack is said to be the mastermind of the 9/11 attack in the US. The attack is termed to be massive as it was a coordinated suicide terrorist attack at four different spots of the country. In 2011, then US president Barack Obama executed the master plan for killing Osama Bin Laden in Pakistan, who was also the man behind the 9/11 terror attack.

Soon after the successful operation of the US in Kabul, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) added a 'deceased' title at the bottom of al-Zawahiri's picture on its website. US president Joe Biden said, "Justice has been delivered, and this terrorist leader is no more."

The president added, "The United States continues to demonstrate our resolve and capacity to defend the American people against those who seek to harm us. Tonight, we made clear: No matter how long it takes. No matter where you try to hide. We will find you."

According to the reports, the target was on the balcony of his residence in Kabul when two Hellfire missiles approached him and ceased him to death on July 31, adding that President Biden gave the go-ahead for the operation on July 25, reported NDTV.

In the latest statement, the Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said that the airstrike that took place in Kabul on Sunday is strongly condemned, and it's a violation of international principles. During the operation, the family member of the Al-Qaeda chief was at home, but none were harmed.

Also Read: Kerala: Temple & Mosque Committee Unified To Raise Fund For 18-Yr-Old Cancer Patient

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Ayman al Zawahiri 
Al-Qaeda 
US President Joe Biden 
US Attacks Afghanistan 

Must Reads

'Justice Delivered': US Drone Strike In Afghanistan Kills Al-Qaida Chief- Here's What We Know So Far
Rice Is Now 30% More Costlier Since Early June Due To High Export Demand, Crop Crisis: Report
West Bengal Set To Get 7 New Districts- Here's All You Need To Know
Free 'Chhole Bhature' In Chandigarh? Vendor Offers Free Meal To People Taking COVID Booster Dose
Similar Posts
Rice Is Now 30% More Costlier Since Early June Due To High Export Demand, Crop Crisis: Report
Trending

Rice Is Now 30% More Costlier Since Early June Due To High Export Demand, Crop Crisis: Report

The Logical Indian Crew
West Bengal Set To Get 7 New Districts- Heres All You Need To Know
Trending

West Bengal Set To Get 7 New Districts- Here's All You Need To Know

The Logical Indian Crew
Madhya Pradesh: 7 Medical Students Charged For Ragging In Ratlam, Rusticated For A Year
Trending

Madhya Pradesh: 7 Medical Students Charged For Ragging In Ratlam, Rusticated For A Year

The Logical Indian Crew
Thank You For Your Service Axel: Tributes Paid To Army Dog Killed In Anti-Terror Operation In J&K
Trending

'Thank You For Your Service Axel': Tributes Paid To Army Dog Killed In Anti-Terror Operation In J&K

The Logical Indian Crew
India Celebrates Chabahar Day To Unlock Trade Potential, Enhance Connectivity With Central Asia
Trending

India Celebrates Chabahar Day To Unlock Trade Potential, Enhance Connectivity With Central Asia

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X