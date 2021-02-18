UP: Three Minor Dalit Girls Attacked In Field In Unnao, Two Dead, One Critical

In a horrific incident, bodies of two teenage Dalit girls were found in a field in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district on Wednesday, February 17. The police said it was a suspected case of poisoning.

Another 17-year-old girl was also found from the same spot and is said to be in a critical condition, reported Scroll.in.

The incident occurred in Babura village in Unnao district where the girls had gone to bring fodder for their cattle. Some family members went looking for them after the girls did not return by evening.

The family then found them lying in an unconscious state in the field, the police said.

Two of the girls were declared dead on arrival by the hospital, while the third girl was referred to the district hospital and is said to be in a critical condition.

"There was some white substance coming out of their mouth and doctors have said there were symptoms of poisoning," Unnao Superintendent of Police Sureshrao Kulkarni said. "We are recording statements of all the people concerned and an in-depth probe is being conducted. Necessary action will be taken."

The girls' brother alleged that they were found with their hands and legs tied. "We found them tied with clothes like their chunni," the brother alleged.

"The brother has given a statement saying this, but we can't say anything because the bodies were removed before the police reached the spot," Inspector General (Lucknow Range) Laxmi Singh said.

The police, however, said that they did not find any injury marks or signs of struggle on the girls' body.

The bodies of the girls were sent for postmortem and an investigation is underway.

