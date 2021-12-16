UP Tops List In Crimes Against Women In 2020: National Crime Records Bureau Data

The ministry of women and child development revealed the latest statistics in response to a query from CPI(M) lawmaker Jharna Das Baidya in the Rajya Sabha according to which, a total of 371,503 cases of crimes against women have been registered across India in 2020.

The information was officially released by the government to the Parliament on December 15, citing statistics from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), reported Hindustan Times.

Nearly 400,000 Arrested

According to the 2020 data, a total of 398,620 individuals were arrested in relation to crimes against women. While, 488,143 were charge-sheeted, and only 31,402 were actually convicted. Furthermore, instances of crimes against women in all Indian cities went down by approximately 8.3 per cent last year over the previous year.

Crimes against women include all sorts of cases like outraging modesty, rape, harassment, kidnappings, dowry deaths and acid attacks.

Of all the states and Union territories (UT), Uttar Pradesh reported the highest number of cases, registering 49,385 throughout the year. UP was closely followed by West Bengal (36,439), Rajasthan (34,535), Maharashtra (31,954) and Madhya Pradesh (25,640) on the list.

As per the NCRB report published back in September, most of the cases under crimes against women were registered under cruelty by husband or relatives (30.2%), rape (7.2%) and abduction-kidnapping of women (19.0%), followed by an assault on women with intent to outrage modesty (19.7%).

When enquired about the initiatives taken by the government to provide justice to victims of such crimes, the ministry stated,

"The Central government gives highest priority to ensuring safety and security of women and has undertaken various legislative and schematic interventions in this regard."

Furthermore, the ministry claimed that the government has started an "Investigation Tracking System for Sexual Offences", which can be described as an online analytic tool to keep an eye on probes. Also, a separate national database of sexual offenders has also been created.

