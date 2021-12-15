SC Asks Centre, States To Begin Process Of Issuing Voter ID, Ration & Aadhaar Cards To Sex Workers

The Supreme Court on December 14 asked the Centre, all the states and union territories (UT) to kick-start the process of issuing voter ID, ration and Aadhar cards to sex workers and keep supplying dry ration to them.

A Bench consisting of Justices B V Nagarathna, BR Gavai, and L Nageswara Rao observed that fundamental rights are always guaranteed to each and every person, irrespective of the vocation and that is it the duty of the government to ensure all basic amenities to the people of the country, as reported by ANI.

Furthermore, it stated that the order of providing ration cards to all sex workers was passed back in 2011 by the top court but they still remain to be implemented.

The apex court was listening to a plea filed by NGO 'Durbar Mahila Samanwaya Committee' that brought up the issues and struggles faced by sex workers amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic across the country.

Welfare Of The Sex Workers

The above-mentioned plea also highlighted the destitution faced by sex workers in regards to COVID and asked for relief measures for more than nine lakh female and transgender sex workers all across India.

Previously also, the Supreme Court had passed orders seeking the welfare of sex workers and had urged the Centre and States to provide them with dry ration without insisting on any identity proof.

Also Read: Delhi BJP Media Head Urges NDMC To Rename Akbar Road After Late CDS Bipin Rawat